‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2: The Cast, Release Dates & More You Need To Know

View gallery

The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix series.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the show.

Part 1 of season 2 premieres July 6, 2023.

The wait for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is almost over. The hit Netflix show returns in July with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returning as Mickey Haller, the handsome Los Angeles-based defense attorney. The series was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) and is based on Michael Connelly‘s novel series. The first book was adapted into a 2011 film with Matthew McConaughey as Mickey. The Netflix series is extremely popular and fans are ready for the show to come back.

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be released in two parts. Netflix dropped the trailer for part 1 on June 15. It teases the next cases that Mickey is tackling. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.

View Related Gallery Neve Campbell: Photos Of The 'Scream' Queen Neve Campbell attends the "Skyscraper" premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Skyscraper", New York, USA - 10 Jul 2018 Neve Campbell arrives at the 2017 Performers Nominee Reception Presented by the Television Academy at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, Calif 2017 Performers Nominee Reception Presented by the Television Academy - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 15 Sep 2017

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Dates

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is being broken up into two parts. Part 1 premieres on July 6 while Part 2 premieres August 3. Both parts will feature five episodes. Season 1 dropped all ten episodes at once on May 13, 2022.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back as Mickey Haller. He’s best known for the films Cake, Murder on the Orient Express, and A Man Called Otto. He was in the shows From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and Goliath before he was cast in The Lincoln Lawyer.

Neve Campbell is also returning for season 2 as Mickey’s first ex-wife Maggie McPherson, but in a recurring capacity. Other returning cast members include Becki Newton as Mickey’s second ex-wife Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Mickey’s personal driver Izzy, Angus Sampson as Mickey’s friend Cisco, Krista Werner as Mickey’s daughter Hayley, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs.

There’s also new characters being introduced in season 2. Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla has joined the cast as Lisa Trammell, an esteemed local chef and community advocate. Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta is playing Andrea Freeman, a ruthless prosecutor. Matt Angel, Angélica María and David Clayton Rogers are also new to the cast in season 2. Angélica is playing Mickey’s mother.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 begins with Mickey riding in his Lincoln Navigator. Of course! Mickey is getting a lot of attention but he vows that he’s “not gonna let a little press go to my head.” Mickey hooks up with a few people in the trailer, including Lana Parrilla’s new character Lisa. When Lisa gets arrested, Mickey decides to be her attorney.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Plot

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth novel in The Lincoln Lawyer book series. It’s about Mickey taking on a new case representing Lisa, who is accused of murdering a wealthy man. The official description for the book that inspired season 2 of the show reads, “Mickey Haller has fallen on tough times. He expands his business into foreclosure defense, only to see one of his clients accused of killing the banker she blames for trying to take away her home. Mickey puts his team into high gear to exonerate Lisa Trammel, even though the evidence and his own suspicions tell him his client is guilty. Soon after he learns that the victim had black market dealings of his own, Haller is assaulted, too — and he’s certain he’s on the right trail.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo teased season 2 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “The first season we find Mickey at a low place in his life. Now we see him on a high because of all the fame from [the Trevor Elliott trial],” the actor said. He added, “The stakes are higher because love is involved. [Mickey] gets attached to this woman emotionally and then he has to defend her, so it becomes more personal. What I really liked about the dynamic with [Lisa] is he has only had eyes for Lorna or Maggie so I wanted to play him when he’s off his game. Especially because Lana is such a strong woman and actress.”

Manuel Garcia-Rolfo also said that the new character Andrea is “a great adversary” to Mickey. “She plays by the book and he is more emotional and uses his gut more than his brain, so there’s great chemistry,” he said.