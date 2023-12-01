Will There Be a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Spinoff? Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: ABC

The first season of The Golden Bachelor has come to an end. Gerry Turner got his second chance at love with Theresa Nist. The couple got engaged in Costa Rica, and they’ll be getting married in a live TV special in 2024.

Over the course of The Golden Bachelor’s first season, viewers fell in love with the women looking for love with Gerry. There’s been a ton of buzz about a Golden Bachelorette spinoff. Has ABC announced it? Hollywood Life is breaking down all the updates about The Golden Bachelorette.

Will There Be a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Spinoff in 2024?

As of right now, there’s not going to be a Golden Bachelorette spinoff in 2024. ABC has not announced any plans for a female-centered spinoff of The Golden Bachelor. Given the success of The Golden Bachelor, it’s highly likely that the network will consider The Golden Bachelorette in the future!

The Bachelor became a massive hit when it premiered in 2002. The success of the dating show spawned the Bachelor Nation franchise. ABC didn’t waste any time giving The Bachelorette, which premiered in 2003, the green light. Maybe The Golden Bachelorette will follow the same pattern!

Who Would Be the Golden Bachelorette?

Even though The Golden Bachelorette hasn’t officially been announced, fans already have a lot of thoughts about who they’d like to see become the first Golden Bachelorette. Many fans want to see Leslie Fhima as the Golden Bachelorette. Leslie got her heart broken by Gerry during the emotional Golden Bachelor finale. Fans have discussed Faith Martin as a contender for The Golden Bachelorette.

Hollywood Life spoke exclusively with Faith about the possibility of becoming the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. “I would have to say, off the bat, of course, because this was seriously probably the best experience of my life except for giving birth to my kids,” Faith told Hollywood Life. “It was just such an enlightening spiritual, reflective, introspective time. I’ve seen how the process works. I believe Gerry found love a number of times. It’s creating love, and they’re darn good at matchmaking to find these women that would be compatible with this man. I just feel like the process works surprisingly. So, yeah, I would jump at the opportunity.”

Ellen Goltzer also became a fan favorite during The Golden Bachelor. She told Hollywood Life exclusively that she’s open to the idea of being the Golden Bachelorette. “Honestly, with everything that’s happened this whole summer — good and bad — I want to live each day as it comes and whatever is put in front of me,” Ellen said. “If it’s not, I’m not going to really think about it. And if it is, I’ll discuss it and talk about it then. But I want to enjoy every single minute that I have of this experience. And that’s how I answer it. That’s really the truth. I’m genuine. I would tell you the truth, but that’s really the truth.”

Will There Be a ‘Golden Bachelor’ Season 2?

Similar to The Golden Bachelorette, a second season of The Golden Bachelor has not been announced. The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September 2023, was the long-awaited senior citizen spinoff. Viewers fell in love with Gerry and his search for love after losing his wife.

The Golden Bachelor became a smash hit. The show’s premiere marked ABC’s #1 episode for any unscripted series ever on Hulu, according to ABC. The premiere episode also reached 11.68 million total viewers. After 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, the premiere episode reached a total audience of 13.90 million viewers.

While nothing has been announced yet, it’s highly likely that ABC will continue its Golden chapter of Bachelor Nation. In the meantime, The Bachelor season 28 will premiere on January 22, 2024. Joey Graziadei will be searching for love again.