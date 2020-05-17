Taylor Swift’s 17 Hottest Performance Looks Of All-Time: Sexy Bodysuits & More

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s ‘City of Lover’ concert, airing on May 17, we’re looking back at some of her most memorable performance outfits of all-time!

Taylor Swift, 30, has been laying very low while quarantined amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but her fans are in for a BIG treat on May 17. ABC will be airing footage from Taylor’s Sept. 2019 City of Lover concert in Paris, along with some behind-the-scenes footage, at 10:00 p.m. Fans will get to see Taylor perform some songs off of her Aug. 2019 album, Lover, for the very first time. Since her Lover Fest tour was postponed until 2021, this will be the only chance to see a concert performance from Taylor in 2020. As we gear up for the big event, we’re reminiscing on some of Taylor’s best past performance looks from over the years.

Over the years, Taylor has changed up her look quite a bit. Her first tour, Speak Now, ran from Feb 2011 to March 2012 and was just the beginning of it all for Taylor. One of her outfits during those performances consisted of a red sparkly short dress and knee high black boots! Taylor had long blonde hair at the time and she always rocked a bright red lip. She also wore a fringy black and gold dress on this tour, which was super cute. During her Red tour, Taylor opted for a lacy white blouse and leather black shorts. Her hair was a little shorter this time around, too, and she often styled it straight.

Taylor’s 2015 tour, the 1989 World Tour, ran from May to December of that year. Taylor dressed flirty and fun for this tour and showed off her new short blonde hair! She alternated between a purple and blue skater skirt paired with a sexy black crop top with cut outs. Occasionally Taylor would be spotted on this tour with a blue bomber jacket on as well, and one of her looks was a black leather jumpsuit, too.

Then, on Taylor’s Reputation tour in 2018, she took a much more edgy and dark approach. Her looks this time around mostly consisted of sparkling bodysuits and other dark outfits, although she did also have a colorful, fringe ensemble for one part of the show. To see more pics of Taylor Swift’s hottest performance outfits, including looks from award show appearances and more, click through our gallery above!