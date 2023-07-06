Tatum O’Neal’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Ryan O’Neal & Joanna Moore

Tatum O’Neal is an award-winning actress known for her roles in Paper Moon, Sex and The City, Little Darlings, and more.

Both of her parents, Ryan O’Neal and Joanna Moore are also famous for their work as actors.

Most recently, on Jul. 5, 2023, Tatum revealed that she “almost died” in 2020 after overdosing and suffering a stroke.

Film and TV lovers know that Tatum O’Neal, 59, is famous in her own right. After all, at the age of 10, she became the youngest winner at the Oscars for her work in Paper Moon. In recent years, many might recognize her from her role as Kyra in Sex and The City after Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes were stolen at Kyra’s party in Season 6.

Much more recently, Tatum spoke to PEOPLE in Jul. 2023 about her nearly fatal drug overdose that occurred in 2020. “I almost died,” she confessed to the outlet three years after the incident took place. Despite the blonde beauty’s own success, her parents are also famous actors! Below is everything to know about Tatum’s late mom, Joanna Moore, and her father, Ryan O’Neal, 82.

Tatum O’Neal’s Father, Ryan O’Neal

Tatum followed in both of her parents footsteps, as her dad, Ryan, is also a famous actor. Now, the 82-year-old is retired, but his work remains iconic to this day. Tatum even acted alongside her dad in Paper Moon, in which she won the Oscar for. Some of Ryan’s other credits include working on the 1970 film Love Story, Barry Lyndon (1975), What’s Up, Doc? (1972), Oliver’s Story (1978), and many more.

His work earned him many impressive accolades over the years, including an Oscar nomination for his work on Love Story. In 1971, he was nominated for “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for his work alongside actress Ali MacGraw, 84. Some of the other impressive talents Ryan worked alongside include Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand, Book Club star Candice Bergen, Iron Man‘s Robert Downey Jr., and others.

Following Ryan’s marriage to Joanna, he went on to marry actress, Leigh Taylor-Young, 78, who he was married to from 1967 to 1974. Leigh and Ryan welcomed one son, Patrick O’Neal, (b. 1967). Meanwhile, he also welcomed a son named Redmond O’Neal (b. 1985) with the late actress Farrah Fawcett.

Tatum O’Neal’s Mother, Joanna Moore

Not only was Tatum raised by an A-lister father, but her mother, Joanna, was also a Hollywood starlet. The late beauty appeared in many impressive films including the 1958 horror film, Monster on the Campus. Joanna also appeared in the 1962 movie, Follow That Dream, alongside the late music legend, Elvis Presley. By 1962, Joanna acted alongside the iconic Jane Fonda, 85, in the film Walk on the Wild Side.

Sadly, Joanna died at the age 63 in 1997. Her marriage to Ryan was her second and lasted from 1963 until 1967. Her first marriage was to the late actor, Don Oreck, who she was married to from 1955 to 1957. Finally, her final marriage was to Gary L. Reeves who she remained married to from 1975 until their split one year later. During her marriage to Ryan, the couple welcomed Tatum’s brother, Griffin O’Neal, 58.

What Has Tatum O’Neal Said About Her Parents?

Tatum has spoken about her parents publicly several times. She even suggested that her and her father had a tough relationship after her Oscar win when she was a child. “People say that he was jealous and maybe that was it,” she told the London Times in 2011 of her dad’s absence from the ceremony. “Obviously, I wish he’d been there. He’s just really selfish.”

In recent years, however, it would appear that Ryan and his daughter have a closer bond, as she recently celebrated his birthday with him on Apr. 21, 2023. “Happy birthday dad I love you,” she captioned the photo alongside her dad. And in Apr. 2020, Tatum shared a throwback photo of her mother to reminisce on the times they had together. “Thinking about & missing my beautiful and talented mother the last few days…Her body may not still with us, but her giant spirit lives with me everyday. Till then mama …,” she captioned the black-and-white glamour shot.