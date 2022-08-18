Tatiana Maslany’s Husband: Everything To Know About Secret Marriage To Brendan Hines

Tatiana Maslany is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest stars. Besides making her debut in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, she recently announced that she tied the knot privately with her now-husband Brendan Hines during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on August 11. While the actress, 36, kept her relationship very private, she seems incredibly happy with her husband, 45. Find out everything you need to know about Tatiana and Brendan’s relationship here!

Tatiana and Brendan got married in secret

While promoting She-Hulk, Tatiana made the big announcement that the couple wed in an intimate ceremony during an interview with Stephen Colbert. She played up the fact that they got married in secret, as she shared the exciting life update. “My actual big news is I got married, and nobody knows. So don’t tell anyone,” she said. “I married a wonderful guy named Brendan.”

Tatiana said that the pair kept their ceremony small and intimate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she revealed that they’d decided The Late Show host was the perfect person to reveal it to. “There are certain things you want to keep private, but we felt like you were the right person to tell it to,” she said.

Their dog was a ringbearer

The pair adorably got their pet involved in the ceremony in a very important way. Tatiana said that their pup, named Earl, was the ring-bearer for their special day. Naturally, he “ran” at her right away, and she revealed that he did lose the rings at one point. “There’s this great picture, where you can see that Earl has lost the rings,” she said. “He’s truly like, ‘Oh, no.’ He knows what he’s done.”

When Stephen asked her about why they decided to give their dog such a big responsibility, she joked about putting their faith in him. “He’s very responsible. We wanted him to feel like we trusted him. He has to grow up,” she quipped.

Brendan is also an actor

While they’ve had very different careers, Tatiana and her husband have a common career. Brendan made his on-screen debut in a 1998 short, and he’s worked consistently for over 20 years, mostly appearing on TV. One of his biggest roles was playing Superian in the Amazon series The Tick. Some of his other noteworthy shows include Lie To Me, Suits, and Scandal, per IMDb.

The couple were rumored to have gotten together in 2020

While it’s not exactly clear when they first got together or met, fans have speculated that the couple have been together for almost two years. The pair were spotted getting dinner with Tim Roth, who each starred in different shows with, back in July 2021. Fans believe that they may have sparked their romance in December 2020, according to Entertainment Tonight. Both stars also have their Instagrams private, so it seems like they prefer to keep their relationship to themselves.

They’ve attended a few red carpets together

The Orphan Black actress and her new husband may have gotten married in secret, but they’ve been more open about their relationship in recent months. The couple walked the red carpet together at the March 2022 premiere of the A24 horror flick X. Brendan was also Tatiana’s date when she attended the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, showing that he’s super supportive.