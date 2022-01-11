5SOS Singer Michael Clifford Is Married: He Reveals Secret Wedding To Crystal Leigh

Congratulations are in order because 5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford just revealed that he and his love, Crystal Leigh, legally tied the knot over a year ago!

Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying that “three may keep a secret if two of them are dead,” but clearly, he didn’t meet Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh. The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist just revealed via PEOPLE that he and his longtime love are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. That’s right – Michael, 26, and Crystal, 32, got married on Jan. 11, 2021, the day of their fifth dating anniversary. When the COVID-19 pandemic scrubbed their plans to hold the wedding in Bali, the two got creative to “preserve their original wedding date,” they told the publication.

Michael and Crystal held a “secret save the date gathering” at their new home, which turned out to be a surprise informal wedding reception. They signed the legal documents with their wedding party present. Brian Dales, the vocalist for The Summer Set, was the couple’s celebrant, and he also wrote a special song for the newlyweds. Michael’s bandmates, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin, were among the guest list.

Crystal wore two dresses by Galia Lahav, the designer behind her wedding dress for the official ceremony. She also wore a Maria Elena Headpiece and her engagement ring, which Michael had engraved with the phrase, “Love Loving You.” As for the groom, he wore a tuxedo by Yves Saint Laurent. While the couple is married, they’re saving some memorable moments, like reciting their wedding vows, for the official ceremony.

“I really wanted to save all of the traditional special wedding moments for our actual ceremony, so I’m able to enjoy them with my mom,” Leigh said to PEOPLE. “We’re actually both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure.” Michael shared that he “may or may not have written Crystal a song that I’m planning on playing her at our real wedding.”

“We were most excited to be near our friends all together for the first time in a while due to COVID,” the couple said to PEOPLE. To be officially married, even in secret, was so special for us too — officially Mr. and Mrs.” The couple also enjoyed a makeshift honeymoon. At the time, their home was under construction, so they had the workers take a day off. “We got about a day of silence,” joked Clifford.