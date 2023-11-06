Tanya Tucker’s Kids: Get to Know Her 2 Daughters & Son

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Tanya Tucker, 65, is a country music sensation with over a dozen Grammy nominations under her belt! The “Love Me Like You Used To” songstress is also one of the talented performers taking the stage at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards on November 8. Tanya took to Instagram on October 25 to announce the exciting performance with a heartfelt post. “The #CMAawards is known for unforgettable collaborations. Watch Country Music’s Biggest Night Wed, Nov. 8 on ABC as I perform ‘Delta Dawn’ LIVE with @littlebigtown for you! Can’t wait @cma!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Aside from her work as a musician, Tanya is also a proud mother. She most recently took to Instagram on August 16, 2023, to share a throwback photo with her kiddos. “Precious Memories! The world was OURS. AND LAYLA CUT HER OWN BANGS!!! Oh what I’d give to just GO BACK and do it all again!” she gushed in the caption. Ahead of her CMAs performance, below is everything to know about Tanya’s three children!

Presley Tanita Tucker

Tanya’s eldest child is her daughter, Presley Tanita Tucker (b. 1989). The now 34-year-old was born to the famous recording artist and movie producer Ben Reed. Although Tanya has never been married, she did welcomed two of her three children with Ben. Presley notably followed her mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in music. She seemingly works alongside her mother as she often features snapshots on the road with Tanya.

Most recently, in July 2022, Tanya celebrated her eldest child’s birthday while performing on stage with her. “Surprise!!!! Happy Birthday to my first born @presleytucker! Love you honey! So glad we could celebrate you tonight in Tulsa, OK!!!” the 65-year-old gushed in the video’s caption. Presley also gushed over her father on Father’s Day 2021. “My Pops. Happy Father’s Day. I love you more than all the tiny grains of sand on all the beaches, in all the lands,” she penned in the caption.

Beau Grayson Tucker

Beau Grayson Tucker (b. 1991) is notably Tanya’s only son. The 32-year-old, who formally goes by Grayson, has seemingly also pursued a career in music. His official Instagram, which boasts over 2K followers, states that he is an “artist” and also featured a plethora of photos of him with other musicians. He also includes photos of his famous momma on his account in and out of the studio. “So fun and inspiring to be in the studio,” he captioned a post with Tanya in January 2019.

Fellow musician, Brandi Carlile, made sure to gush over Grayson in the comments section of that same post. “Man- you’ve got the vibe and temperament for it. It was a privilege working with you,” she penned at the time. Meanwhile, Grayson recently gushed over his momma for her birthday on October 10, 2020. “happy birthday mom, love you!” he captioned a snapshot with Tanya near a lake.

Layla LaCosta Laseter

Aside from her two children with Ben, Tanya welcomed one daughter with fellow singer Jerry Laseter. The two share daughter Layla LaCosta Laseter (b. 1999), who is also a musician like her parents! The now 24-year-old boasts over 5.5K followers on Instagram and features her work on the social media platform. Most recently, Layla opened for her mother’s concert in June 2023. “What an honor and last minute surprise! Opening for @thetanyatucker this weekend,” she captioned the post at the time.

Not only is Layla a proud singer, but she’s also a proud daughter. The songstress often has gushed over Tanya online, including when her mom was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 22, 2023. “I just can’t find the words to describe how proud I am of my mama. I’ve cried most of my tears this morning,” Layla wrote at the time. “It’s been a long, long road with many ups and downs— a few twists and turns— but by god, ‘country music’ has finally given her the recognition that she so deserves. 50 years of singing her a** off and heart out to folks of all ages across the entire world.”