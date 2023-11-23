Steve Aoki’s Ex-Wife: Everything to Know About Tiernan Cowling

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Steve Aoki has been one of the most popular DJs in the world, since breaking out in the 2010s. While Steve, 45, has been involved in music since the 90s, it’s been more recent years that he’s established an undeniable presence as a producer and performer. He’s been one of the highest-grossing EDM artists, and he’s boasted collaborations with a wide variety of stars across the music world, including the likes of Lil Jon, Will.I.Am., BTS, Fall Out Boy, and many more.

Steve will also be performing at the halftime show for the Seattle Seahawks game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 23. The NFL and Seahawks announced that Steve would be their halftime performer earlier in November.

What some fans may not know is that Steve was married to his ex-wife Tiernan Cowling for two years from 2015 to 2017. Find out more about Steve’s ex-wife here.

Steve and Tiernan Used to Work Together

While it’s not entirely clear how Tiernan first crossed paths with the DJ, the two of them did have a professional relationship early in their engagement. Tiernan served as the creative director for Steve’s merch company, where she also oversaw collaborations and licensing deals, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Tiernan also served as the creative director and co-founder of the Dim-Mak collection from 2014 to 2016. In her description on LinkedIn, she noted her connection with Steve. “I am the creative director and co-founder of Dim Mak Collection, a high-end mens street-wear brand, with my partner Steve Aoki,” she wrote.

She’s a Former Model

Prior to taking on more behind-the-scenes roles in fashion, Tiernan was a model herself. Her LinkedIn page notes that she worked with Next Models LA from May 2010 to January 2015. She also notably studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

The Couple Got Married in 2015, After a 5 Year Engagement

Steve and Tiernan had gotten engaged in 2010, but details about their engagement were few. The pair didn’t tie the knot until five years later. The DJ’s rep revealed that he’d said “I do” to the former model in a statement to Us Weekly in December 2015. “Steve married his longtime girlfriend in a small, private and intimate ceremony in Maui yesterday in front of their families,” they said.

Unfortunately, the pair split just two years later. While details about the divorce are unclear, it was reported that it was an “amicable” breakup, and it was at least partially due to Steve’s heavy touring schedule, according to report from The Sun, via AmoMama.

Tiernan Now Works for a Luxury Fashion Retailer

While Tiernan has mostly kept a low profile since her split from Steve, she does occasionally attend fashion events, and she’s continued to work in the industry. Her LinkedIn account now indicates that she works as a senior womenswear buyer for the Moda Operandi company.