Bella Thorne Strips Down To Lingerie In Sexy New Video With Steve Aoki — Watch

Bella Thorne Bella Thorne out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
Bella Thorne 'JT LeRoy' Film Premiere, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Apr 2019 Wearing Dsquared2
Bella Thorne and her sister Dani , were spotted at the Grand Opening of the Moxy NYC Chelsea Hotel. Bella looked stunning in a red pantsuit and matching heels, while carrying a copy of her best selling Book "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul" . The pair posed together in front of the hotel before heading into the party.Pictured: Bella Thorne,Dani ThorneRef: SPL5078640 100419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Snoop Dogg, Bella Thorne and Dennis Rodman turned out for the celebrity-studded Pegasus World Cup Invitational Championship Series in Florida on Saturday (jan 26).Boxing legend Evander Holyfield, model Ariadna Gutierrez and a host of other high profile celebs were spotted on the red carpet at Gulfstream park, Hallandale Beach. Real housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria glammed up for the event as did Carline Vreeland and former NFL star Brian Poli-Dixon. Pictured: bella thorne Ref: SPL5058362 260119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
A trippy and super sexy new music video from Bella Thorne is here! She stars AND directs the new clip for ‘Do Not Disturb,’ which also stars Gigi Gorgeous and Bella’s collaborator on the track, Steve Aoki.

Bella Thorne strips down and gets super steamy with Gigi Gorgeous in her new music video for “Do Not Disturb.” While heading up to a hotel room with Gigi, Bella wears a super sexy sheer black outfit, which features cutouts at her hips and long sleeves. She then strips down and even gets in the bathtub while Gigi looks on in a steamy bathroom scene! Finally, Bella is seen in her black bra and underwear, while covered up in a sheer white robe. The ladies get intimate in the bedroom, but things turn out to not be what they seen.

By the end of the video, Bella is seen writhing on the bed while Gigi ties her up with string. She has a look of fear on her face as she tries to escape the ties. Meanwhile, Steve Aoki, who is part of the song with Bella, heads up to the hotel room to meet Bella, but walks away when she doesn’t answer the door. Her fate is left open-ended, but it certainly does not look good for the red head!

Bella has never been afraid to show skin, so seeing her in these sexy looks for the music video is not surprising. While Bella started out in the industry as an actress, she has been dabbling in music much more recently, and is currently working on her full debut album. She’s also set to star in the movie, Leave Not One Alive, which is out later this year.