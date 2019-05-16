A trippy and super sexy new music video from Bella Thorne is here! She stars AND directs the new clip for ‘Do Not Disturb,’ which also stars Gigi Gorgeous and Bella’s collaborator on the track, Steve Aoki.

Bella Thorne strips down and gets super steamy with Gigi Gorgeous in her new music video for “Do Not Disturb.” While heading up to a hotel room with Gigi, Bella wears a super sexy sheer black outfit, which features cutouts at her hips and long sleeves. She then strips down and even gets in the bathtub while Gigi looks on in a steamy bathroom scene! Finally, Bella is seen in her black bra and underwear, while covered up in a sheer white robe. The ladies get intimate in the bedroom, but things turn out to not be what they seen.

By the end of the video, Bella is seen writhing on the bed while Gigi ties her up with string. She has a look of fear on her face as she tries to escape the ties. Meanwhile, Steve Aoki, who is part of the song with Bella, heads up to the hotel room to meet Bella, but walks away when she doesn’t answer the door. Her fate is left open-ended, but it certainly does not look good for the red head!

Bella has never been afraid to show skin, so seeing her in these sexy looks for the music video is not surprising. While Bella started out in the industry as an actress, she has been dabbling in music much more recently, and is currently working on her full debut album. She’s also set to star in the movie, Leave Not One Alive, which is out later this year.