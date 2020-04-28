15 Stars In Sneakers With Leggings, Jeans & Workout Looks At Home

Our favorite celebs are embracing the comfier clothes in life amid their ongoing quarantine, just like us! We’re taking a look at stars like Busy Philipps, Jennifer Garner, and more famous faces who are rocking casual, comfortable looks right now!

While we’re all dressing down in quarantine, some celebs have given us the inspiration we need to switch up our loungewear look each day! In fact, many of these stars are sporting more active, casual looks for their excursions to the store for necessities and walks around their neighborhood to take in some fresh air and sunlight! As we prepare for another week hunkered down at home, we’re taking a look at stars rocking sneakers with leggings, jeans, and workout wear!

Emma Roberts really showed us how to freshen-up our quarantine looks and give ourselves a fun, spring style! On March 13, the American Horror Story star, 29, stocked up on groceries and necessities while sporting a cute look. Emma wore a pair of blue jeans with red and white checkered slip-on sneakers. She also paired the look with a spring-time sweater, perfect for the unpredictable March weather, as well as a button down red and white striped shirt beneath!

While March wasn’t the hardest hit month amid the America’s measurements for citizens to stay inside and practice social-distancing, things definitely changed in April. Fortunately, stars like Jennifer Garner showed us how to stay safe while also getting in some exercise — and looking cute, too! On April 15, the Alias alum, 47, was spotted biking around Pacific Palisades wearing white sneakers, blue jeans, and a lavender T-shirt. The actress clearly adhered to safety measurements, wearing a face mask while she was out and about and even donning a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming sun. Frequent trips outdoors have become a major priority for Jen, who is often seen taking a stroll with her three children — Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Affleck, 11, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 8 — at the end of the day!

In January, a lot of stars were still out and about going through their daily routine, just like Busy Philipps! The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, was spotted on January 27 in Los Angeles on her way to or from her recent workout. The actress wore white sneakers with her usual workout outfit, including a blue sweatshirt and navy blue windbreaker to keep herself warm during the chilly January temperatures. Busy, who loves to workout, often shows off her effervescent style on her Instagram stories, where she loves bold patterns and layered necklaces! When it comes to her workout looks, however, Busy goes back to basics, showing her fans how to look fit and confident while wearing the appropriate workout attire to get in some reps!

