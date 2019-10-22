Plaid: Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez & 30 More Stars Rocking The Patterned Print For Fall

One of the hottest trends for fall is without a doubt plaid & everyone from Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Lopez has rocked the pattern in a stylish way!

With fall officially here, some of our favorite celebrities can’t get enough of the hottest trend of the season – plaid. From blazers to pants and mini skirts, plaid is such a versatile print and there’s a variety of ways to style the pattern, which the stars have proven. Gigi Hadid, 24, was out in New York City on October 19 when she rocked the trend but dressed it down. She threw on a tan tie-dye Frankies Bikinis Burl Sweatshirt with the matching Frankies Bikinis Aiden Pants, wearing an oversized tan plaid wool jacket on top of her outfit. Gigi accessorized her look with a pair of Reebok x Pyer Moss Dmx Daytona Experiment 2 Sneakers in Chalk and her Casetify Neon Sand Liquid iPhone Case.

Another one of our favorite celebs to try out the look was Jennifer Lopez, 50, who dressed up the look. JLo arrived at Good Morning America on Sept. 10, when she wore a skintight black, tan and brown Monse Asymmetric Plaid Crepe Midi Dress, which featured a plunging slit on her thigh, revealing her toned legs. On top of her dress, she wore a floor-length camel duster coat and she accessorized with a Le Vian Honey Gold Ring, nude suede Jimmy Choo Anouk Pumps, a Max Mara Grace Bag, and Nile Custom Sunglasses.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, tried out the trend when she was out in LA on Oct. 12, wearing a super oversized gray plaid Balenciaga Suspender Shoulder Jacket which she styled with gray sweatpants and an Aritzia The Oversized Crew Light sweatshirt. She dressed up her casual look with a pair of pointed gray heeled Fenty Jersey Corset Boots, and Oliver Peoples Ov5417Su Jaye Sunglasses.

Another celeb who pulled off the look perfectly was Rita Ora, 28, when she was out in London on Sept. 19. Rita looked super chic in a flowy black Marc Jacobs Plaid Strap Dress with a Marc Jacobs Mini-Striped Long-Sleeve crop top over the dress. She topped her look off with a cropped ivory Marc Jacobs Satin Trim Blazer, a Marc Jacobs Rainbow Striped Knit Beanie, bright yellow Adidas x Oyster Holdings Samba Og Sneakers, and Celine Cl41468 Transparent Blue Cat-Eye Sunglasses.

There have been so many other celebs who have looked fabulous in plaid which you can see when you click through the gallery above!