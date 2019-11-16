20 Stars Looking Sexy In Sparkly Dresses: Kristen Stewart, Kim Kardashian & More

There’s nothing like a little sparkle and shine on the red carpet. Stars like Kristen Stewart, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie love to dazzle in gorgeous sparkly dresses.

Sparkly dresses are all the rage these days. Your favorite stars are all about stepping out onto red carpets and at events in eye-catching looks. Sparkly dresses are the very definition of eye-catching. In front of the lights and cameras, sparkly dresses really pop. It’s no wonder why celebs love them so much.

Kristen Stewart, 29, is one of the recent stars to don a sexy sparkly dress. She hit the Charlie’s Angels purple carpet on Nov. 11 in a sparkling cutout dress. The rainbow-colored dress was one of KStew’s best looks of the Charlie’s Angels press tour. Since her sparkly dress was already pretty glitzy, Kristen paired her dress with a pair of simple navy heels. The look was sexy, edgy, and perfect for Kristen.

The KarJenners clearly have tons of sparkly dresses in their closets. Kim Kardashian, 39, sizzled in a sparkling silver mini dress at the Versace show in Dec. 2018. The sexy look made Kim shine bright like a diamond. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, dazzled in a glitzy purple mini dress while out for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday in 2019. Kylie, 22, has also rocked a number of sparkly dresses, including a silver mini dress during Fashion Week in New York City.

The Met Gala is often the place for the most glamorous dresses. Beyonce, 38, slayed in an iconic sheer gown at the 2015 that sparkled on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez, 50, took glittery to a whole new level with her 2019 Met Gala look. She shined on the pink carpet while draped in head-to-toe crystals. That same night, Miley Cyrus, 26, looked hot in a green and black sequined mini dress. The theme for the 2019 show was Camp: Notes on Fashion and sparkling looks were perfect for fashion’s biggest night.