Gallery
Sofia Richie’s 16 Sexiest Bikini Photos Ever

sofia richie bikini
Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA/SplashNews
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: 'When dreaming up the perfect "it" girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. 'Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.'.
Sofia Richie has been showing off her bikini bod like crazy this summer, so we’ve rounded up some of her best swimsuit pics of all time right here!

With a toned and tanned body, Sofia Richie, 20, can rock a bikini like no other, so we don’t blame her for showing off her bod in a two-piece quite often. From photo shoots to vacations and more, Sofia has been photographed in plenty of bikinis over the years, and we put together some of her best looks ever in the gallery above. Sofia and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, are often taking lavish vacations to beaches in places like Miami, Mexico and more, and we’ve seen her hit the beach, pool and more in her bikinis. From sports bra styles to teeny-tiny string bikinis, Sofia looks good in them all!

Recently, Sofia launched her own bikini collection with Frankies Bikinis, and she looked absolutely amazing in the photos from the ad campaign for all the different looks. Sofia’s bikinis come in two different designs — a blue tie-dye and a pink die-dye. However, there are multiple different swimsuit styles for both of the colors. The bikini comes in halter style, string style, sports bra style and more, with bottoms that are high-waisted, low-rise and moderate, among other options.

For her Frankies shoot, Sofia posed in a liquor store, a skate park and in a variety of other locations. She paired the two-pieces with accessories like sneakers, hoop earrings and hats, as well. Of course, she looks amazing and super beachy in all the pics!

sofia richie
SplashNews.com
sofia richie
Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA

Click through the gallery above to check out these looks and more photos of Sofia rocking bikinis over the years! We can’t wait to see more of her swimsuit looks this summer!