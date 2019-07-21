Sofia Richie’s 16 Sexiest Bikini Photos Ever

Sofia Richie has been showing off her bikini bod like crazy this summer, so we’ve rounded up some of her best swimsuit pics of all time right here!

With a toned and tanned body, Sofia Richie, 20, can rock a bikini like no other, so we don’t blame her for showing off her bod in a two-piece quite often. From photo shoots to vacations and more, Sofia has been photographed in plenty of bikinis over the years, and we put together some of her best looks ever in the gallery above. Sofia and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, are often taking lavish vacations to beaches in places like Miami, Mexico and more, and we’ve seen her hit the beach, pool and more in her bikinis. From sports bra styles to teeny-tiny string bikinis, Sofia looks good in them all!

Recently, Sofia launched her own bikini collection with Frankies Bikinis, and she looked absolutely amazing in the photos from the ad campaign for all the different looks. Sofia’s bikinis come in two different designs — a blue tie-dye and a pink die-dye. However, there are multiple different swimsuit styles for both of the colors. The bikini comes in halter style, string style, sports bra style and more, with bottoms that are high-waisted, low-rise and moderate, among other options.

For her Frankies shoot, Sofia posed in a liquor store, a skate park and in a variety of other locations. She paired the two-pieces with accessories like sneakers, hoop earrings and hats, as well. Of course, she looks amazing and super beachy in all the pics!

Click through the gallery above to check out these looks and more photos of Sofia rocking bikinis over the years! We can’t wait to see more of her swimsuit looks this summer!