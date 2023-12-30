Sia’s Husband: Get to Know Dan Bernard & Find Out More About Her Past Relationships

Sia, 48, is ringing in the New Year with a special performance! The “Unstoppable” songstress is set to perform with Chaka Khan during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on ABC come January 1, 2024. Chaka was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023, however, the ceremony will not officially air until next week. Ahead of the ceremony, below is everything to know about Sia’s love life, including her recent marriage!

Dan Bernard

The 48-year-old was recently married for the second time in May 2023! Sia and her current husband, Dan Bernard, tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, the first weekend of May, as reported by PEOPLE at the time. The nuptials were all the more special as they took place at the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian married her husband, Travis Barker, in May 2022.

For the ceremony, Sia dazzled in a baby-pink mermaid gown that featured a lace material. She wore her golden tresses up into an elegant updo and tied the look together with a traditional veil. Additionally, her gown featured a long train and turtleneck design. Meanwhile, her hubby, Dan, rocked an all-white suit perfect for the occasion.

The two were first linked to each other in December 2021 during a date at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story, as reported by The US Sun. Sia is extremely private about her personal life and has only featured one photo with Dan on her Instagram (see above). The snapshot featured Sia wearing a face mask and Dan in sunglasses in October 2022. “Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!” she penned in the caption.

Erik Anders Lang

Before Sia married Dan, she was previously married to Erik Anders Lang from 2014 until they called it quits in 2016. The former lovebirds held their wedding at Sia’s home in Palm Springs, CA, and were engaged for only two months prior to tying the knot. Two years after they were married, they called it quits on the romance. Sia filed the paperwork to end her marriage to the filmmaker on December 20, 2016, as reported by Billboard.

Before she filed to end her marriage, Sia and her now-ex released a statement about the split via their rep. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read at the time. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends.” Sia did not welcome any children with Erik, however, she did adopt two sons in 2019, as reported by PEOPLE.

What Has Sia Said About Marriage?

Although Sia is private about her love life, she spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 in September 2023 and revealed how she felt after her divorce from Erik. “I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” she said of the split. “That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really really severely depressed, and so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”