28 Pics Of Celebs In The Sexiest Little Black Dresses Of All-Time: Kendall Jenner & More

Little black dresses never go out of style. Kendall Jenner, Ariel Winter, and more stars love to step out in fierce little black dresses. The look is both sexy and sophisticated.

Little black dresses are a fashion staple. If you love fashion, you’re bound to have one in your closet. Celebrities are all about sexy LBDs. When in doubt, stars go with a little black dress. You truly can’t go wrong!

Kendall Jenner, 24, is a major fan of little black dresses. She took sexy to a whole new level with her little black dress at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The LBD featured a plunging neckline and massive sleeves. She dazzled months later at the Revolve Awards in a gorgeous little black dress. The LBD was strapless and had feather detailing. It fit her like a glove!

Little black dresses can be worn for any occasion. Stars wear them to red carpets and when they’re running errands. Sofia Richie, 21, sported a little black dress for her outing to Nine Zero Salon. Hailey Baldwin, 23, stepped out wearing a little black dress in a New York City ahead of Fashion Week festivities. She paired her simple dress with a black blazer. Even Taylor Swift, 30, has slayed in a casual little black dress. She was spotted out wearing a simple LBD while in Japan in 2015.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, loves to turn up the heat with little black dresses. While in Miami for Art Basel, Kourtney sizzled in a plunging little black dress. She wore a similar LBD to her PrettyLittleThing launch party in 2017. The sequined LBD fit her perfectly and showed off her toned legs. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, 39, is also a fan of little black dress and rocked a racy, bondage-inspired one to a Versace after-party in 2018.