19 Sexiest Coachella Outfits Ever: Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & More

Coachella is a great excuse to pull out the skimpiest of all summer garb, and these celebrities have rocked some of the hottest looks EVER to the festival over the years!

The hot temperatures in the California desert mean that sexy and revealing outfits are pretty much a staple at Coachella! Kendall Jenner has worn quite a few sexy ensembles over the years, including a beige, lace dress that feature side cutouts. Sure, it was a maxi dress that fell all the way down to her ankles, but the top portion of the dress left little to the imagination, as there was only thin pieces of fabric covering the model’s chest! Another year, she rocked a white, off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted skirt to the festival. The skirt’s double slit put revealed major leg, while Kendall’s abs were also front and center in the look.

Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, has also looked pretty damn good at Coachella over the years. In 2017, she went to a party wearing a sparkling gold minidress, which showed off her toned legs, and also put her amazing figure on display. Meanwhile, aside from the actual music festival, Coachella hosts a lot of sponsored event, including pool parties, so bikinis are a common occurrence. Olivia Culpo attended one pool party wearing dark bikini, and her cover-up consisted of only a mesh white skirt with thigh-high leg slit. If anyone could pull that skimpy look off, it’s definitely her!

Shay Mitchell also looked incredible at a Coachella pool party, where she wore a black, one-piece swimsuit and sexy black cover-up on top. She completed her beachy look with her hair in waves, along with a few braids scattered throughout.

There are plenty more celebrities in sexy Coachella outfits where these came from! Click through the gallery above to see Hailey Baldwin, Alessandra Ambrosio and more stars in their epic festival outfits!