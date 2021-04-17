23 Sexiest ACM Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Miranda Lambert & More

In honor of the 2021 ACM Awards, take a look back at some of the best dresses worn to the show in years’ past!

One of country music’s biggest nights is almost here. The Academy of County Music Awards are on April 18, and although things will look a bit different than usual amidst the coronavirus, there’s still bound to be some top-notch ensembles at the event. Over the years, some of the biggest stars in country music have worn super sexy gowns to the ACM Awards, and we can’t wait to see what the ladies break out this time around.

While the ACMs generally take place in Las Vegas, the 2021 show will broadcast from various locations in Nashville for precautionary reasons due to COVID. As we wait to see what the stars show up in at the 2021 show, we’re taking a look back at some of the hottest looks at the event in years’ past!

Miranda Lambert

Country queen Miranda Lambert has sizzled in a number of sexy dresses at the ACM Awards over the years. In 2019, she hit the red carpet in a bright green dress, which immediately made her stand out from the rest. The ensemble feature thin straps that wrapped around Miranda’s neck, and she completed the look with her hair styled sleek and straight.

Carrie Underwood

At the show in 2017, Carrie Underwood looked like an absolute princess in her sheer dress, which was covered in diamond silver embellishments down the center. The gown featured a poofy skirt and a chunky, halter-style neckline as well. Carrie wore her bob haircut in loose curls, with her bangs swooped to the side.

Kelsea Ballerini

Another stunning look at the 2017 ACM Awards was Kelsea Ballerini’s. She wore a strapless teal gown with a floral design on one side of her chest. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, so some major leg was on display, and Kelsea posed to show off her strappy, open-toed heels. She completed her look with her hair pulled back into an updo.

Maren Morris

In 2019, Maren Morris wore a lavender mini dress which was complete with a long, dramatic train. The strapless ensemble was paired with long, straight hair and Maren’s tan, glowing complexion. There are so many more great red carpet looks from the ACM Awards to see, and you can check them out by looking through the gallery above! Don’t forget to tune in to the ACM Awards on April 18 at 8 pm ET on CBS!