23 Sexiest ACM Awards Dresses of All-Time In Honor Of ‘Our Country’ Special

The 2020 ACM Awards may have had to be postponed this year, but we’re still reminiscing on our favorite glam looks from the show in years’ past!

Due to the coronavirus, CBS had to postpone the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards until September. However, the Academy of Country Music is still providing country music fans with some music on April 5, which would have been the date of the award show. Instead, some of the biggest stars in the genre will be performing from their homes during ACM Presents: Our Country. In honor of the ACM Awards’ replacement special, we’re looking back at some of the best dresses in ACM Awards history.

In years’ past, stars like Carrie Underwood, 37, have slayed the ACM Awards in sexy dresses. The country superstar wowed in a sheer nude gown by LaBourjoisie that featured incredible sequin detailing in 2018. The year before, Carrie dazzled in an equally sexy sheer dress on the red carpet. Carrie’s fellow country queen Miranda Lambert, 36, has also sizzled in a number of sexy dresses at the ACM Awards. Miranda wowed in a red gown with a cutout bodice at the 2018 ACMs. The two previous years, the “Vice” singer looked incredible in a plunging floral dress and a bright yellow gown. T

Maren Morris, 29, and Kelsea Ballerini, 26, both turned up the heat in teal dresses on the 2017 ACMs red carpet. Both country singers flashed major leg because of their gown’s thigh-high slits. Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, 22, sizzled in her sexiest look yet at the 2017 show in a black sheer gown and Jessie James Decker, 31, looked sensational in a sheer gown with sequin detailing in 2017.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air April 5 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. Gayle King will be hosting the event, and stars like Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Miranda, Carrie, Shania Twain and many more will be performing. Meanwhile, the ACM Awards have been postponed until Sept. 16.