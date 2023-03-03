Is ‘Sex/Life’ Season 3 Happening? Everything We Know So Far

The steamiest show is back on Netflix. Sex/Life season 2 premiered on March 2 with even hotter scenes to make you swoon over. Billie’s love life continued to get sexier and more complicated in the wake of the season 1 finale.

With all 6 episodes of Sex/Life season 2 being available to binge, there’s a demand for Sex/Life season 3. So, is it happening? Has the show been canceled? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know about Sex/Life season 3.

Is Sex/Life Season 3 Happening?

Netflix hasn’t announced whether or not Sex/Life will be getting a season 3. In just the first few days of season 2’s release, Sex/Life already broke into Netflix’s Top 10. The first season became a breakout hit for the streaming service, and here’s hoping there are more sexy times ahead for Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, and the rest of the cast.

After season 2 dropped, Sarah posted a heartfelt Instagram post about playing Billie. She did not mention anything about a third season. “If you haven’t heard— it’s out @sexlife 2,” she wrote. “Forever grateful to be Billie. Share your heart, share your comments. Hope you like. Season 2 is due to the love you poured on to us after the 1st. This is for all you Billie’s out there. Hope ya like.”

Sex/Life Season 2 Ending Explained

In the opening moments of the Sex/Life season 2 finale, Billie sees the aftermath of Devon and Cooper’s car crash. Devon is taken away on a stretcher, while Cooper is led away in handcuffs. Billie takes Cooper home from the police station, and he meets Majid.

“I wish I fought harder for you,” Cooper tells Billie when they’re alone. “I don’t know if it would have made any difference, but you are the love of my life. But I’m not yours. And that hurts so damn much.”

Majid gets the opportunity to spend time with Hudson alone as his relationship with Billie heats up. They’re supposed to go to a Yankees game, but Majid winds up getting called into work. He leaves Hudson alone at the restaurant, and the boy wanders off. He runs away when Majid yells at him for causing a fire in the kitchen. Billie and Cooper show up to search for Hudson. Brad arrives soon after, and he helps Billie find Hudson.

Meanwhile, Sasha is at a crossroads in her life with Kam. When it seems like they’ll be going their separate ways again, Sasha chooses Kam and runs to the airport to be with him. She’s willing to go to Singapore with him, but that’s no longer necessary. He’s choosing to stay here with her.

Cooper goes to see Emily on her birthday. He says he wasn’t the right man for her 12 years ago, but he wants a second chance with her now. Emily’s birthday wish came true. Cooper and Emily reunite.

Billie and Majid break up after the Hudson debacle. Billie spends time getting her life together. She gets her Ph.D. from Columbia, and she’s co-parenting with Cooper. When Cooper tells Billie that he’s going to propose to Emily, she couldn’t be happier for him.

Kam and Sasha get married, and Brad shows up at the wedding. Gigi’s no longer in the picture. Brad pledges his love for Billie. “It’s you, B. It’s always been you,” he tells her. Later, Brad and Billie get married on the beach. At the altar, Billie whispers to Brad, “I’m pregnant.”

What Would Sex/Life Season 3 Be About?

Sex/Life season 3 would be an interesting reset for the show. The first two seasons found Billie torn between Cooper and Brad. Now that she and Brad are finally together, what does that look like? What is their marriage like? What struggles do they face?

A third season could also explore Billie’s pregnancy and how she and Brad evolve as a couple because of it. Also, Billie’s going from raising 2 kids to practically 4 children, if you count Brad’s son with Gigi. How does Billie handle that? How does Brad handle that?

In real life and in Sex/Life, life is hard. Things get complicated. Life doesn’t get easier after marriage and kids. The possibilities are endless as to what direction a Sex/Life season 3 could take. However, the ending of Sex/Life season 2 could serve as a satisfying conclusion.