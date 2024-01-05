Sarah Snook’s Husband: Everything to Know About Dave Lawson

Sarah Snook, 36, has become one of the biggest stars on television thanks to her role in Succession. The Australian actress played Shiv Roy for four seasons of the Emmy Award-winning HBO drama series that ended on May 28. The talented actress said goodbye to the show by giving fans a rare peek into her personal life, with the announcement that she welcomed her first child with her husband Dave Lawson. Fans know all about Sarah’s on-screen marriage to her co-star Matthew Macfadyen, but it’s her real-life relationship with Dave that’s a true love story. Amid news that she’s been nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Television Drama, here is everything you need to know about Dave and his marriage to Sarah.

Sarah Snook’s Husband, Dave Lawson

Dave Lawson is an Australian comedian, actor, and radio and TV personality. He grew up in the Bayside area of Melbourne and attended Haileybury College. Dave got his career started by hosting several Nickelodeon Australia shows, including the 2006 Australian Kids’ Choice Awards. As an actor, Dave’s appeared in several films including both Peter Rabbit movies. He’s appeared more frequently in Australian TV shows, like Utopia, Mustangs FC, and Wentworth. Dave has collaborated with his wife on several projects, including the 2015 Australian children’s movie Oddball.

Dave had his own comedy show called Life as Henry Lawson’s Grandson and Other Funny Things About Me, which won him the Comedy Custodians Award for Best New Talent. Dave is the great-grandson of Australian writer and poet Henry Lawson.

Sarah and Dave’s Relationship

Sarah is fairly private about her relationship with Dave. In an October 2021 interview with Vogue Australia, Sarah revealed that she and Dave met in 2014, but they started off just as friends. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” the actress said. “We’ve just never been single at the same time.”

However, Sarah and Dave’s relationship turned romantic when they were in lockdown together during the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she said in the interview.

Sarah proposed to Dave in February 2021 and they tied the knot in the backyard of Sarah’s home in Brooklyn. Ash Zuckerman, who plays Nate Sofrelli in Succession, was a witness at the ceremony. She wore a vintage velvet Chloé coat and Blundstones on her wedding day. “We had matching Blunnies,” Sarah said to Vogue Australia.

Sarah and Dave’s Child

Sarah revealed she was pregnant with her first child at the Succession season 4 premiere in March 2023. She showed off her baby bump in a black jumpsuit. At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight that she only had a handful of weeks left in her pregnancy. “Not too much longer, two months. Well, I’m 32 weeks, so,” she said. Sarah’s real-life pregnancy coincided with her character Shiv getting pregnant in the show. On HBO’s Succession podcast, Sarah revealed that Shiv’s pregnancy “always something Jesse had discussed in the writers’ room,” even before she told him that she was pregnant.

Sarah confirmed she gave birth in an Instagram post on May 29. She shared a photo of herself holding her baby while watching the Succession series finale. “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” Sarah wrote in her post, as she expressed her gratefulness to the HBO show. Sarah and Dave have not confirmed the sex of their newborn.

In addition to sharing a child with Sarah, Dave also has a son from a previous relationship. He revealed this when he appeared on the Funny in Failure podcast in Sept. 2021. He said on the podcast that he “can’t have regrets” in life because then he wouldn’t have his son.