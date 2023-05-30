‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook, 35, Gives Birth To First Child: See Her Sweet Photo

Sarah Snook is a mom! The Succession star confirmed that she’d given birth to her first child in an Instagram post on May 29. The 35-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of herself holding her baby while watching the Succession series finale, which aired May 28. Her TV screen also featured a photo of her onscreen husband, Matthew Macfadyen.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” the Australian actress wrote, referring to the show and giving birth.

She also wrote, “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful.”

Sarah played Shiv Roy, the only daughter of media mogul Logan Roy, in the hit HBO series. In the show’s final episode, Shiv betrayed her brother, Kendall, by not giving him the vote he needed to stop the Gojo deal. Shiv sided with her estranged husband, Tom, who became the American CEO of Waystar Royco after the deal went through.

Sarah’s pregnancy ran parallel to Shiv’s pregnancy in the show. The Sisters of War star revealed on HBO’s Succession podcast that Shiv getting pregnant was “always something Jesse had discussed in the writers’ room,” even before she told him that she was pregnant. The actress revealed she was pregnant with her first child at the Succession season 4 premiere in March 2023. She showed off her baby bump in a black jumpsuit.

At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight that she only had a handful of weeks left in her pregnancy. “Not too much longer, two months. Well, I’m 32 weeks, so,” she said.