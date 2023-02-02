Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?

Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress.

She has been married twice.

The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’

Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.

She’s currently starring alongside Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, and Lily Tomlin in the 2023 sports comedy 80 For Brady. As she re-emerges into the spotlight, many are wondering what Sally’s personal life has been like. Sally has been married twice, though her second marriage ended decades ago.

Here’s what to know about the two men Sally has called her husband.

Steven Craig

Sally married Steven Craig in 1968, and according to the AP, they were high school sweethearts. Per Closer Weekly, he reportedly has worked as a producer in film and television. Together, they welcomed two sons during their marriage, and both have followed in their mothers’ footsteps with successful careers in the entertainment industry. Peter Craig, her eldest, is now a screenwriter and novelist responsible for massive hits like Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, and the Hunger Games films. Eli Craig is an actor and director (Zombieland, Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil, Little Evil.)

Sally and Steven officially divorced in 1975, though they separated two years earlier in 1973. Little else is known about Sally’s first marriage.

Alan Greisman

Per the AP, Sally married Alan Greisman in a private ceremony in December of 1984, following a high profile, four-year relationship with Smoky and The Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. Alan is best known for his work as a high-powered producer of iconic 80s films including Chevy Chase‘s hilarious Fletch, Jack Nicholson‘s Being Charlie, and Morgan Freeman‘s The Bucket List.

Sally and Alan welcomed their son Sam Greisman, now a writer, in 1987 and they divorced 10 years later in 1994.