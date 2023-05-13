Ronald Reagan’s Kids & Grandkids: Meet The Late President’s Family Here

Ronald Reagan was the 40th president of the United States from 1981 to 1989

The former Hollywood actor was married twice and welcomed 5 children before his death in 2004 at the age of 93

His youngest granddaughter married in May 2023

The late Ronald Reagan had one of the most incredible careers of any former President of the United States. Before serving as the 40th Commander-in-Chief from 1981 to 1989, he took over Hollywood as an actor! The handsome Illinois native made his mark in such films as 1940’s Knute Rockne, All American and on the small screen hosting the General Electric Theater show. Ronald even became president of the Screen Actors Guild twice!

And his legacy continues today, as his youngest granddaughter, Ashley Reagan, got married in May 2023 to her police officer fiancé! The bride and groom exchanged vows in a Santa Barbara church and later celebrated with friends and family during their reception at the Ronald Reagan Ranch Center, as seen on her Instagram. “We looked at a ton of beautiful venues, but we wanted a personal connection,” Ashley told People. Her brother, Cameron, the eldest of Ronald’s three grandchildren, served as a groomsman. Let’s meet the rest of Ronald’s big brood, below.

Maureen Elizabeth Reagan

Ronald was married to fellow Hollywood star Jane Wyman from 1940 to 1948 after meeting on the set of 1938’s Brother Rat. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Maureen Elizabeth, on January 4, 1941. She took after her famous parents and dabbled in the entertainment industry, including acting, author and radio talk show host, according to the Ronald Reagan Library website. She also tried her hand at politics, running unsuccessfully for Senate office in 1992.

Maureen would go on to marry three times and adopt one child, daughter Rita Merimbe Revell, a Ugandan orphan, with the her last husband, Dennis Revell, in 2001. Maureen died of malignant melanoma on August 9, 2001.

Michael Edward Reagan

Ronald and Jane adopted son Michael Edward on March 18, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA. After trying acting as well, he became known for “his syndicated radio shows and outspoken opinions about political and social matters,” per the Ronald Reagan Library website. He also wrote two autobiographies, On the Outside Looking In (1988) and Twice Adopted (2004).

With his second wife, Colleen Stearns, Michael welcomed daughter Ashley, the newlywed mentioned above, and her brother Cameron.

Christine Reagan

Sadly, Ronald and Jane’s daughter Christine died on the same day she was born: June 26, 1947. The Ronald Reagan Library claimed that it was unclear if Christine was stillborn or died hours after the birth.

Patricia Ann Reagan (Patti Davis)

After Ronald and Jane divorced, he went on to marry another actress, Nancy Davis, aka Nancy Reagan. They welcomed their first child, daughter Patti Davis, on October 21, 1952 in Los Angeles, CA. She changed her name from Reagan to her mother’s maiden name Davis “as a means of gaining an independent identity,” per the Ronald Reagan Library.

The actress, model, and author dated Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon, actor Timothy Hutton and actor Peter Strauss before her marriage to Paul Grilley. She did not have any children.

Ronald Prescott Reagan

Born on May 20, 1958, Ronald Reagan Jr. would go on to have a different view in politics and religion that his famous father. He often votes Democratic and is a devout atheist. Although he has been married twice, he does not have any children.