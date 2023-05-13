Ronald Reagan’s Granddaughter Ashley Marries Police Officer Joe Dunster: Photos

The Santa Barbara wedding reportedly had 80 guests and a reception that took place at the Ronald Reagan Ranch Center.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 13, 2023 5:07PM EDT
View gallery
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony pose on grand staircase during visit to Empire State Building. Marc Anthony helps to ceremonial lighting of ESB in gold on Maestro Cares golden anniversary. NY: Marc Anthony visits Empire State Building, New York, United States - 05 Dec 2022
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 Apr 2023
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ronald Reagan‘s youngest granddaughter Ashley Reagan, 40, is a married woman! The beauty, who works as a Catholic school principal, exchanged vows with Joe Dunster, a police officer, in a gorgeous Santa Barbara, CA wedding on May 5, People reported. The ceremony took place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, and it was followed by a reception at the Ronald Reagan Ranch Center, which was a way for Ashley, who is the daughter of President Reagan’s oldest son Michal Reagan, to honor her late grandfather.

“We looked at a ton of beautiful venues, but we wanted a personal connection,” Ashley told People about her location choice. It’s now owned by the Young America’s Foundation and features incredible artifacts and exhibits that highlight President Reagan’s years as the United States’ commander-in-chief. He served in the Oval Office from 1981 until 1989.

As far as wedding fashion goes, Ashley wore a pretty white Grace Loves Lace gown that she said she loved because it was “elegant” and “timeless” compared to some others. “I was drawn to it because all their dresses are handmade lace, and they’re just beautiful,” she explained. “They’re simple, they’re elegant, they’re timeless. I wanted something that gave off that elegant and timeless feel.”

The loving wedding featured a black, white, and burgundy theme and included some people near and dear to the bride and groom’s hearts. Ashley had two bridesmaids while Joe’s son Colt, 7, was his best man and Ashley’s older brother, Cameron Reagan, was a groomsman. The newly married man is also the father of five-year-old twins Duke and Walker. “It was very sweet,” Ashley said about Colt. “He stood up there, and he did awesome.”

Ronald Reagan
Ronald was the 40th president of the United States. (Shutterstock)

The food was also special. Locally sourced chicken and fish was served as well as barbecue that featured Ashley’s late grandfather and late grandmother, Nancy Reagan‘s favorite chili, which is from Chasen’s in West Hollywood. “It’s actually where my grandma and grandpa met,” Ashley said before adding that the restaurant has “world-famous chili.” There was also red velvet cake and a McConnell’s ice cream bar as well as Jelly Belly jelly beans – resident Reagan’s favorite treat – in welcome bags for the guests.

Ashley and Joe first met decades ago when they were just kids and reconnected in 2021, when Joe reached out. “He had randomly reached out to me,” Ashley said. “He said, ‘Do you want to go get a cup of coffee, and meet and catch up?’ We met, and we caught up, and then the rest is history.”

More From Our Partners

ad