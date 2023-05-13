Ronald Reagan’s Granddaughter Ashley Marries Police Officer Joe Dunster: Photos

Ronald Reagan‘s youngest granddaughter Ashley Reagan, 40, is a married woman! The beauty, who works as a Catholic school principal, exchanged vows with Joe Dunster, a police officer, in a gorgeous Santa Barbara, CA wedding on May 5, People reported. The ceremony took place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, and it was followed by a reception at the Ronald Reagan Ranch Center, which was a way for Ashley, who is the daughter of President Reagan’s oldest son Michal Reagan, to honor her late grandfather.

“We looked at a ton of beautiful venues, but we wanted a personal connection,” Ashley told People about her location choice. It’s now owned by the Young America’s Foundation and features incredible artifacts and exhibits that highlight President Reagan’s years as the United States’ commander-in-chief. He served in the Oval Office from 1981 until 1989.

As far as wedding fashion goes, Ashley wore a pretty white Grace Loves Lace gown that she said she loved because it was “elegant” and “timeless” compared to some others. “I was drawn to it because all their dresses are handmade lace, and they’re just beautiful,” she explained. “They’re simple, they’re elegant, they’re timeless. I wanted something that gave off that elegant and timeless feel.”

The loving wedding featured a black, white, and burgundy theme and included some people near and dear to the bride and groom’s hearts. Ashley had two bridesmaids while Joe’s son Colt, 7, was his best man and Ashley’s older brother, Cameron Reagan, was a groomsman. The newly married man is also the father of five-year-old twins Duke and Walker. “It was very sweet,” Ashley said about Colt. “He stood up there, and he did awesome.”

The food was also special. Locally sourced chicken and fish was served as well as barbecue that featured Ashley’s late grandfather and late grandmother, Nancy Reagan‘s favorite chili, which is from Chasen’s in West Hollywood. “It’s actually where my grandma and grandpa met,” Ashley said before adding that the restaurant has “world-famous chili.” There was also red velvet cake and a McConnell’s ice cream bar as well as Jelly Belly jelly beans – resident Reagan’s favorite treat – in welcome bags for the guests.

Ashley and Joe first met decades ago when they were just kids and reconnected in 2021, when Joe reached out. “He had randomly reached out to me,” Ashley said. “He said, ‘Do you want to go get a cup of coffee, and meet and catch up?’ We met, and we caught up, and then the rest is history.”