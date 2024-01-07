Robert Downey Jr.’s Wife: All About Susan Downey & Their Relationship

Robert Downey Jr. has been blissfully in love with wife Susan Downey for 20 years. On top of their sweet love story, the pair has proven to be quite the producing power couple in Hollywood.

After moving on from Tony Stark and Marvel, Robert has landed a Golden Globe nomination (and even more awards season buzz) for his riveting role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. His wife has been by his side every step of the way — from his career resurgence to this incredible next chapter. Learn all about Robert’s wife, their family, and more.

Who Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Wife?

Robert Downey Jr.’s wife is Susan Downey. They first met on the set of Gothika. Robert starred in the 2003 film alongside Halle Berry. Susan opened up about her first encounter with Robert in a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry,” Susan said. “Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the ‘superfood.’ He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird.”

Robert and Susan soon began dating. After just 3 months, they were engaged. “It was her birthday and I wanted to get her before she turned 30, so I waited right before midnight, and I got her a bunch of stuff and then there was a ring,” Robert said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2004. “And she opened that, and I said … What did I say?”

Susan replied, “‘I was wondering if, maybe, you’d wanna, like, be my wife one day.'” Robert and Susan had a 2-year engagement. They got married on August 27, 2005.

What Does Susan Downey Do?

Susan is a producer. That’s how she first crossed paths with the Iron Man actor on the Gothika set. She was producing for Joel Silver at Silver Pictures.

The couple founded their own production company, Team Downey, in 2010. They released their first movie together — The Judge — in 2014. Robert starred in the film as well.

Susan also helped Robert land his Golden Globe-winning role in Sherlock Holmes. “If Susan hadn’t been in the room, Robert probably wouldn’t have become Sherlock Holmes. She facilitated it, definitely,” director Guy Ritchie told THR.

Team Downey has produced several films since, including Dolittle and the Sr. documentary about Robert’s father, the late Robert Downey Sr. The production company is also expected to produce Sherlock Holmes 3. Robert and Susan also produced the TV series Perry Mason and Sweet Tooth under Team Downey.

Susan grew up in Schaumburg, Illinois, outside of Chicago. She went on to graduate from USC.

Does Robert Downey Jr. Have Kids?

Yes, Robert has 3 kids. His first child, son Indio Falconer Downey, was born in September 1993. He shares Indio with his first wife. Like his father, Indio has struggled with substance abuse. He recently celebrated 18 months of sobriety and is releasing his debut EP Cigarettes in Bed in January 2024.

Robert and Susan have 2 kids together. Their son, Exton Elias Downey, was born on February 7, 2012. Their daughter, Avri Roel Downey, was born on November 4, 2014.

Despite being one of the most famous faces in the world, Robert and his family live a fairly private life. The Oppenheimer actor did share a sweet video featuring Exton and Avri in 2022.

“I was very focused, driven, rigid, work-oriented,” Susan told THR about her life before RDJ. “I didn’t care about having a family or making a home. I didn’t think about kids. It’s not that I didn’t want those things, I just didn’t think about them. And then I had someone who came in as a tornado, this creative, beautiful ball of insane energy and passion. And it completely opened me up.”

What Happened With Robert Downey Jr. & His First Wife?

Robert married singer and actress Deborah Falconer on May 29, 1992, after just 42 days of dating. Their son was born the following year in September 1993.

In the 1990s, the actor was struggling severely with substance abuse. He was arrested several times and was sentenced to 3 years in prison after missing court-ordered drug tests tied to a cocaine possession charge. He spent a year in prison and was released in 2000. Robert has been sober since 2003.

In 2001, Deborah and Robert split. Their divorce was finalized on April 26, 2004.