Happy 32nd Birthday, Rihanna: See The Singer’s Sexiest Looks Ever

Go, Riri! It’s your birthday! Today is recording artist and mogul Rihanna’s 32nd birthday and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at her sexiest looks so far!

She’s one of the biggest recording artists currently working and a mogul in her own right. Today, multi-hyphenate talent Rihanna turns 32 and over the years she hasn’t just given fans some incredible, acclaimed music, she’s also shown off her flair for fashion! Whether she’s walking the red carpet or simply strutting down the sidewalk and turning the pavement into her own personal runway, Rihanna’s fashion sense never quits. The “Needed Me” singer knows exactly how to dress her body, and always sports the best accessory time and again: her fierce confidence.

Rihanna worked that confidence perfectly when she was spotted at the 2019 Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC on Oct. 12. The “Work” singer sported a strapless white midi dress to the event that hugged her curves effortlessly. She accessorized the look with a pair of strappy white Fenty T-Heel Leather Square Sandals and was positively dripping in diamond jewelry. With her hair pulled up, Rihanna smiled brightly while passing photographers and looked so glamorous in the classic white look.

Of course, it’s not just at major events where Rihanna shows off her incredibly fierce frocks. On Sept. 10, Rihanna took the stage of her Savage X Fenty show to give a rousing performance at New York Fashion Week. Rihanna wore an all sheer black bodysuit with a velvet skirt and black bra beneath the sexy piece. She added some chunky diamond jewelry on her wrist and wore a pair of statement earrings for the thrilling performance presented by Amazon Prime Video. Finishing off the look with a pair of pointed toe black booties, Rihanna looked as though she walked off the catwalk and right onto the stage!

Naturally, Rihanna’s fashion sense hasn’t gone unnoticed. At the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2, Rihanna struck a powerful pose on the red carpet prior to the awards ceremony. Her teal mini dress was structured perfectly around her bust, and she continued the monochromatic look with a layered tulle cape and gloves. She paired off the look with a set of pointed toe teal heals and wore a glittering chocker to finish off the entire ensemble. To cap off an amazing night, Rihanna went on to win the British Fashion Council’s prestigious Urban Luxe award for her new Fenty label!

If there was any question about it, there’s simply no one like Rihanna. The Grammy winning artist and pop culture icon has been rocking some of the fiercest, finest looks since she came on the scene in the mid-2000s. At 32, Rihanna is only getting started and we cannot wait to see what she does in her professional and creative endeavors in the year to come. To see more of Rihanna’s sexiest looks, click through the gallery above!