Rihanna absolutely wowed photographers when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2019 Fashion Awards, wearing a gorgeous teal mini dress with a dramatic coat and gloves.

Rihanna, 31, couldn’t have looked better for the 2019 Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2. The “Needed Me” singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, positively shined in her monochromatic, teal ensemble for the event. The teal mini dress was, without a doubt, the centerpiece of the look, hugging Rihanna’s curves perfectly and highlighting her long legs. The structured dress also appeared to feature chain-like straps that attached a similarly colored coat with matching, sheer gloves.

With her hair done in tight braids, Rihanna’s face was framed perfectly and her natural makeup was the ideal touch to the ensemble. Finishing off the look, the Savage X Fenty founder sported a glistening, chunky choker and heals in a darker shade of teal.

As fans know, Rihanna’s name and style is synonymous with making bold fashion choices, and her 2019 Fashion Awards look definitely didn’t disappoint. She’s even found ways to mold her lingerie line and her daring looks together. On Nov. 28, the Grammy winner showed off her long legs again while sporting a pair of tights with her lingerie line’s moniker sewn down the leg of her tights. It was a totally sultry look for the fashionista, who can always be counted on to try something new and pull it off in spades.

Of course, she doesn’t have to be dressing up or modeling her line to look positively radiant. On Dec. 1, while in her home of Barbados, Rihanna shared a snap to Instagram that featured the stunning island and the singer sporting a simple, white top. Rihanna looked amazing as she goofed around with her hair, taking a strand of it in front of her face. Fans love Rihanna’s fashion sense and, whether they see her on the red carpet or in her next Instagram post, they cannot wait to see what she sports next!