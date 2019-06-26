Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: All The Times The Couple Matched What They Wore

It’s no secret that Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are the hottest couple ever & the stunning newlyweds even love to coordinate their outfits!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and husband, Nick Jonas, 26, are not only one of the hottest celebrity couples, the duo is known for having amazing style. Both Priyanka and Nick both have great style on their own, but when the newlyweds hang out together, they love to match what they wear. Since arriving in Paris, France on June 23 for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding, the couple has been on a roll in fabulous outfits. They both chose to wear olive green when they left their hotel on Monday, June 24, to go to Crazy Horse, a cabaret club. Priyanka looked fabulous in head-to-toe olive green Peter Pilotto, opting to wear a skintight metallic one-shoulder top with one billowing long-sleeve. The long top was fitted to Priyanka’s toned figure, and she paired the shirt with the matching fitted flare-leg trousers. She accessorized her dazzling look with a pair of Kendra Scott square hoop earrings, black cat-eye sunglasses, black ankle-strap sandals, and a cute beaded mini purse. Meanwhile, Nick was around her arm when he chose to wear a super fitted dark green suit, rocking a colorful floral button-down underneath. He topped his look off with Ray-Ban sunglasses and brown Baudoin & Lange loafers.

Earlier that day, the couple stepped out for a fun boat ride around the city, when they both chose to wear bright orange. Priyanka looked stunning when she threw on a $2,450 metallic orange patterned Markarian Dietrich Ruffled Satin-Effect Maxi Dress from the Markarian Resort 2020 Collection, that featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she chose to go completely braless underneath. The skirt of the dress was even sexier as it wrapped in the front, featuring a slit on the side that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her toned legs. The flowy dress was so chic as it featured ruffled sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt that was lined with ruffle trim on the sides and hem of the skirt. Priyanka accessorized the sexy frock with a bunch of layered delicate gold necklaces, skinny tortoise sunglasses, an ADEAM Limelight Chain Bag in ivory and simple nude leather ankle-strap sandals. Nick was a bit more dressed down when he chose to wear a pair of light-wash skinny jeans with a rip at the knee, paired with a fitted orange floral patterned button-down shirt. He topped his look off with white slip-on Vans sneakers, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer II 55Mm Sunglasses, and the David Yurman Streamline Signet Ring in 18K Gold.

On June 23, Priyanka and Nick stepped out in stylish ensembles, with Nick wearing a full pink outfit featuring fitted skinny leg salmon trousers and a matching pink button-down jacket with a dark pink tie dye T-shirt underneath, which was Look 23 from Todd Snyder’s Spring 2019 Collection. Meanwhile, Priyanka chose to wear all-white for the occasion when she rocked a sheer white Victoria Beckham Oversized Satin Pajama Shirt with subtle polka dots, on top of a black bra, which could be seen through the shirt, paired with matching, loose white straight-leg trousers. She accessorized the outfit with white By Far SS19 Virgo Mules and an ADEAM Limelight Chain Bag in ivory. While their outfits weren’t matching on that particular day, they swapped their outfits two days later, on June 25, when Priyanka rocked a monochromatic pink outfit and Nick wore white. Priyanka wore a light pink blazer with a matching high-waisted mini skirt and a white cropped T-shirt underneath, while Nick wore a pair of J BRAND Tyler Taper Fit in Seriously Black skinny jeans and a white button-down jacket and the David Yurman Streamline Signet Ring in 18K Gold.

