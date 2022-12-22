Paul Simon’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children

Paul Simon is a singer known for his hits “The Sound of Silence”, “Mrs. Robinson”, and more.

He has four adult children.

The star is married to singer Edie Brickell.

On Dec. 21, 2022, CBS premiered the TV special Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon.

The iconic singer Paul Simon has many accolades under his belt, but being a dad might just be one of his proudest accomplishments. Paul, who has won 16 Grammy Awards during his career is a father to four adult children. Below is everything to know about the Simon family, including the ones who have followed in their dad’s musical footsteps!

Harper Simon

Paul’s eldest child, Harper Simon, 50, was born 1972, about three years into his father’s first marriage to Peggy Harper. The 50-year-old chose to follow in his father‘s footsteps, as he too pursed a career in music. Some of his songs include “Wishes and Stars”, “The Shine”, and “Shooting Star.” Although Harper pursed singing as a career, his most recent release was in Sept. 2022 with the album Meditations on Crime. Prior to that, he released the solo album Division Street in 2013. Unlike his younger siblings, Harper does not have a social media presence.

Adrian Simon

When Paul married his third wife, Edie Brickell, 56, in 1992 they would soon welcome their first child. Their eldest son, Adrian Simon, 30, was born in Dec. of 1992, per The US Sun. In 2006, the 81-year-old released the album Surprise, which happened to be the first album that Adrian made a musical appearance on. He notably played on his dad’s tour for the album and has collaborated with him, according to Paul Simon Info. Although he has performed with the famed musician, Adrian has not pursued a solo music career.

Lulu Simon

Lulu Simon, 27, is the only daughter of Paul and his wife, Edie. The brunette beauty has become quite the successful songstress herself in recent years. Most recently, she released the EP Muscle Memory, which consists of five tracks. And in 2019, Lulu released her self-titled EP with six tracks, including “Like I Should.” Some of the 27-year-old’s top songs include “How to Be Alone”, “All In”, and “I Wanna Break Ur Heart.”

Lulu opened up about her upbringing and being surrounded by a musical family during a 2019 interview with PEOPLE. “We used to make up songs as we were walking through Central Park, or in the bath,” she she shared at the time. “We would always just write music.” The hitmaker gushed to the outlet that she was inspired to become a musician because of her talented family. “Because I’m watching all these people around me do it,” she added.

Gabriel Simon

Finally, Paul and his wife welcomed their youngest child, Gabriel Simon, 24, about six years into their marriage. Their youngest son lives a life out of the spotlight, as he does not appear to have pursued a career making music. Interestingly, although many of Paul’s children ended up becoming singers, he reportedly advised a child to avoid the career in 2014, per Page Six. At the time, a witness told the outlet that while Paul was present at the Children’s Health Fund Annual Benefit he asked a little girl what career she wanted. “She said she wanted to be a singer and a veterinarian,” they said at the time. “He told her to be a vet because singers make no money. When he asked who her favorite singer was, she said Rihanna and everyone laughed.”