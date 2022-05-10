Patrick Stewart’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Grown Son & Daughter

Patrick Stewart's formidable successes include two children, a son and a daughter. Read on to learn more about them!

Patrick and Daniel Stewart
Sir Patrick Stewart 'Star Trek: Picard' TV show premiere, London, UK - 15 Jan 2020
Formula 1 Santander British Grand Prix at Silverstone - Race Day Sir Patrick Stewart with His Son Daniel Stewart 2010
British Actor Sir Patrick Stewart (l) and Sophie Alexandra Stewart Arrive For the 'X-men: Days of Future Past' World Premiere at Jacob Javits Center in New York New York Usa 10 May 2014
Sir Patrick Stewart is best known for iconic roles in the X-Men franchise and TV’s Star Trek: The Next Generation. His role as a father may not be quite as well-known, but he played “dad” to two grown children, Daniel Stewart and Sophia Alexandra Stewart, whom he had with his first wife Sheila Falconer. Here’s everything you need to know about the knighted actor’s progeny.

Daniel Stewart

Patrick & Daniel Stewart
Sir Patrick Stewart and Daniel Stewart at a gala in London on October 11, 2017.
Born October 20, 1967, to Patrick and Sheila, Daniel is a natural actor like his father. The 55-year-old stage actor has even appeared alongside dad in the 1993 TV film Death Train and the sitcom Blunt Talk. Most notably, he played Jean-Luc Picard‘s son “young Batai” in a 1992 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Daniel also sports credits on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, miniseries Summer of Rockets, and most recently, Silent Witness. As a stage actor, he’s done a lot of Shakespeare, as well — but according to a 2009 interview in The Independent, his father was “horrified” that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Daniel’s parents were together for an impressive 24 years, up until 1990 — Patrick has since remarried twice. Still, Patrick expressed regret at not having been available to his children often enough. “When I got married and I had children, I missed huge amounts of time,” he told the New York Daily News in 2015. “I would see my kids on Sundays if I was lucky. It was hard on my kids.”

Sophia Stewart

Patrick Stewart and Sophie Stewart
Sir Patrick Stewart and Sophie Stewart at 'A Time To Kill' Broadway Opening Night on October 20, 2013 in New York.

Although little is known about Patrick’s daughter Sophie, she has been seen accompanying her father to red carpet events, including a Star Trek: Nemesis premiere party in 2002. Sophie’s middle name is Alexandra, and she was born in 1972.

The Doctor Strange 2 actor expressed similar regrets about his time with both children, telling The Independent that he was “obsessed” with his career when Sophie was young. “I could’ve done better as a parent, when my kids were little,” he said in the 2009 article. “I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place. I’m trying to correct that now wherever possible with my grandchildren. And my own children seem to have forgiven me.” Patrick has four grandchildren according to The Independent, to which Sophie is reportedly the mother.

 

