 Oscars 2024: Performers, Presenters, and Everything to Know – Hollywood Life

Oscars 2024: How to Watch, the Performers, Presenters & Everything Else to Know

The 96th Academy Awards are sure to be exciting with hit movies like 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' racking up nominations. Find out all the details about who will be at the ceremony here!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 7, 2024 2:40PM EST
oscars performers
View gallery
Jimmy Kimmel 95th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 95th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Best Supporting Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 95th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Image Credit: Santi Visalli/Getty Images)

Each year, the Academy Awards is one of the most star-studded award shows in the entertainment business. The Oscars award excellence in film, and tons of amazing actors, actresses, directors, screenwriters, and those who work behind the scenes get recognized for their talent. With tons of standout films from this year, there are tons of stars and projects with multiple nominations. Two of the most heavily favored films are Barbie and Oppenheimer, which have eight and 13 nominations, respectively. Each are also up for the coveted Best Picture category.

Besides the stars that are nominated, there’s always tons of talent both performing, and presenting awards. Find out more about who’s going to be at the Academy Awards here!

How to Watch the 2024 Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will air on ABC, and it will be available to stream on Hulu the next day, per Entertainment TonightIt will also be available to stream live for services that offer live TV, such as Hulu + Live TV.

Who Is Hosting the Oscars?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel will make his return to host the Oscars for the second year in a row, after holding emcee duties during the 2023 show. It’s the fourth time that Jimmy has ever host, after also holding the duties in both 2017 and 2018.

In a hilarious Barbie-themed Oscars promo, Jimmy talks to film stars Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera about his role as the ceremony host.

What Performers Will Be at the Oscars?

Traditionally, many of the performers in the Best Original Song category take the stage to play the nominated tracks at the Oscars. While no official announcements have yet been made, it was reported that Ryan will perform “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie at the show, according to VarietyThat’s not the only Barbie tune nominated though. Billie Eilish is also up for the award with “What Was I Made For?” While an announcement hasn’t been made, fans are certainly hoping to hear her perform that song as well.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Other nominees in that category include Diane Warren for the song “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, which was performed by Becky GJon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” (from the documentary American Symphony), and the Scott George-penned “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Who Will Be the Presenters at the Oscars?

Presenters include Jamie Lee CurtisJessica LangeZendayaNicolas CageMatthew McConaugheyAl PacinoMichelle YeohMichelle PfeifferKey Huy QuanMahershala AliBrendan FraserSam Rockwell, and Lupita N’yong’o, per PEOPLE

ad