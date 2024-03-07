Oscars 2024: How to Watch, the Performers, Presenters & Everything Else to Know

Each year, the Academy Awards is one of the most star-studded award shows in the entertainment business. The Oscars award excellence in film, and tons of amazing actors, actresses, directors, screenwriters, and those who work behind the scenes get recognized for their talent. With tons of standout films from this year, there are tons of stars and projects with multiple nominations. Two of the most heavily favored films are Barbie and Oppenheimer, which have eight and 13 nominations, respectively. Each are also up for the coveted Best Picture category.

Besides the stars that are nominated, there’s always tons of talent both performing, and presenting awards. Find out more about who’s going to be at the Academy Awards here!

How to Watch the 2024 Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will air on ABC, and it will be available to stream on Hulu the next day, per Entertainment Tonight. It will also be available to stream live for services that offer live TV, such as Hulu + Live TV.

Who Is Hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will make his return to host the Oscars for the second year in a row, after holding emcee duties during the 2023 show. It’s the fourth time that Jimmy has ever host, after also holding the duties in both 2017 and 2018.

In a hilarious Barbie-themed Oscars promo, Jimmy talks to film stars Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera about his role as the ceremony host.

What Performers Will Be at the Oscars?

Traditionally, many of the performers in the Best Original Song category take the stage to play the nominated tracks at the Oscars. While no official announcements have yet been made, it was reported that Ryan will perform “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie at the show, according to Variety. That’s not the only Barbie tune nominated though. Billie Eilish is also up for the award with “What Was I Made For?” While an announcement hasn’t been made, fans are certainly hoping to hear her perform that song as well.

Other nominees in that category include Diane Warren for the song “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, which was performed by Becky G, Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” (from the documentary American Symphony), and the Scott George-penned “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Who Will Be the Presenters at the Oscars?

Presenters include Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Lange, Zendaya, Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Pfeiffer, Key Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Brendan Fraser, Sam Rockwell, and Lupita N’yong’o, per PEOPLE.