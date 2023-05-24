Nikola Jokic’s Wife: Everything To Know About Natalija & Their Marriage

Nikola Jokic is an NBA player for the Denver Nuggets who is from Serbia.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, 28, might be making headlines for his moves on the court, but when it comes to his personal life he is a doting husband. Most recently, he played against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 2023, and defeated the Southern California team 113 to 111. He has played against some of the biggest names in basketball, including LeBron James. Aside from Nikola’s work as an athlete, he is often spotted on his wife’s Instagram account being a sweet hubby. Learn more about his spouse and their life below!

Nikola Jokic’s Wife

The 6′ 11″ basketball player is married to Natalija Jokic. Nikola and his leading lady tied the knot in Oct. 2020, according to PEOPLE. Although Natalija married her longtime love in 2020, she proved her loyalty years prior when she moved to Denver when Nikola joined the Nuggets in 2015. The blonde beauty is often spotted supporting her husband on the sidelines and shares photos of him via Instagram often.

In Nov. 2020, Natalija took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the time she and Nikola got engaged. “january 2020,” she captioned the adorable black-and-white selfie. In the snapshot, Natalija held up her hand and flashed her giant engagement ring while her then-fiancé grinned in the background. Later, on Nov. 13, 2020, she shared a romantic photo from the time they had their first dance at their wedding. She captioned the post simply with the date of Oct. 2020.

How Did Nikola Jokic Meet Natalija?

Natalija’s romance with Nikola started when they were just teenagers, as they were in fact, high school sweet hearts. One of the earliest photos of him on her Instagram page is from Jan. 2014. “come just as you are to me, and I will love you unconditionally,” she captioned the photo of Nikola puckering up at the camera.

His wife has clearly been his biggest fan from the start, as she featured an adorable photo of her wearing his jersey in Apr. 2016. By May of that year, Natalija shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband packing on the PDA. She captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji. Although his wife has shared many photos of their romance over the years, Nikola does not appear to have a public Instagram account at this time.

Does Nikola Jokic Have Kids?

Soon after they got married, Natalija gave birth to their daughter Ognjena in Sept. 2021. The proud mom took to Instagram three months later to show off a photo her then-growing baby bump. “Thank you 2021, you were my favorite so far,” she captioned the sweet snapshot of her pregnant belly. Later, in May 2022, Natalija shared the first photo of their daughter via Instagram. She captioned the post with a Ferris wheel emoji and a white heart, as her Ognjena gazed at her dad’s “Most Valuable Player” award.

Nikola Jokic and his daughter shared a moment after Game 2, pointing to their ring finger ❤️ 💍 pic.twitter.com/XQWJrDHtuV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2023

Most recently, on May 1, 2023, Nikola was supported by his wife and daughter at his victorious game against the Phoenix Suns. When the little one saw her dad on the basketball court, she sweetly cheered and pointed to her hand. Her dad adorably reciprocated and mimicked her same movement (watch here).