Nikola Jokic Celebrates NBA Finals Win With Wife & Daughter: Adorable Video

Nikola Jokic had two very important ladies by his side after making history with the Denver Nuggets and winning the team’s first NBA championship on June 12. Nikola was a vital part in leading the team to victory, and was named the MVP of the series against the Miami Heat. After the Nuggets won Game 5 94-89 and sealed their championship victory, Nikola’s wife, Natalija, and their 21-month-old daughter, Ognjena, celebrated with the NBA superstar.

Using dad’s trophy as drums 🥁 The Jokic family 💕 pic.twitter.com/wmLVUCEIHs — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The NBA posted a video on Twitter of the sweet family of three posing with the Nuggets’ trophy, as well as Nikola’s MVP trophy. Nikola and Natalija gave their daughter kisses as she stood between them, wearing a Denver Nuggets t-shirt. At one point, she even started tapping on the trophy, and Nikola joined in, as if they were drumming together.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Cute Pics Of Scott Disick & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cub Scout leader Ashton Kutcher takes his son Dimitri to their den meeting in Los Angeles. Ashton had fun letting Dimitri hang upside down as he said goodbye to his friends. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before meeting up with her hubby after the game, Natalija was in the crowd with Ognjena, and she was seen wildly cheering on the Nuggets to victory. She looked gorgeous in her Denver Nuggets jersey and her hair pulled back into a ponytail for a chic, but sporty, finish.

While Nikola and Natalija, who are high school sweethearts, generally keep their little girl out of the public eye, this was an important opportunity for her to be in the spotlight. The ladies were also there to cheer Nikola on when he led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Championship in May. He was also named the MVP of that series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nikola and Natalija have been together since 2013 and she moved with him to the US from Serbia amidst his NBA career. They tied the knot in a small ceremony amidst the COVID pandemic in 2020, although their wedding initially had to be delayed. Then, in Sept. 2021, Natalija gave birth to Ognjena.