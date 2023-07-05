New ‘Barney’ Movie: Everything You Need To Know About The Film That’s Not For Kids

Daniel Kaluuya will star in the new Barney movie.

will star in the new Barney movie. The new Barney film will explore “millennial angst.”

The live-action Barney movie does not have a release date.

Most millennials grew up watching Barney, Baby Bop, and BJ on their weekly adventures on Barney & Friends. The show introduced us to stars like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and more. While original Barney & Friends viewers are all grown up (and may have kids of their own), there’s going to be a new Barney movie that’s just for adults.

So, what is this new Barney movie all about? How is Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya involved? HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest updates about the new Barney movie.

Is There Going To Be A New Barney Movie?

Yes, there’s going to be a new Barney movie in the future. Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker that the Barney film will be “surrealistic” and “leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids.” He continued, “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Kevin also noted that the new Barney movie would be an “A24-type film.” He added, “It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we’re here to make art.”

New Barney Movie Cast

As of right now, we only know of one cast member: Daniel Kaluuya. The Widows actor will star and produce (through his 59% production company) the new Barney movie.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” Daniel said in a 2019 statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

At the time, Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner also said, “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults while entertaining today’s kids.”

In a 2020 interview, the Get Out star revealed why he was interested in telling a new story about the beloved purple dinosaur. “Barney taught us, ‘I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?’ That’s one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn’t true?” he told EW. “I thought that was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there’s something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that’s really, really needed.”

Barney Movie Release Date

The new Barney movie does not have a release date yet. Mattel Films has not announced plans for filming just yet, and the movie could be impacted by the ongoing writers’ strike. It’s likely that the Barney movie won’t hit theaters until 2025 at the earliest.

In a recent interview with Yahoo UK, Daniel confirmed that the film is still in development. “The script’s gotta be good, you know what I mean? It’s in development,” he said. “I ask for high standards on anything that I work on, and I’m producing this one, so it’s still in development.”

While we wait for the new live-action Barney flick, there will be a new animated series headed to TV. The original Barney & Friends aired from 1992 to 2009. The animated revival series, titled Barney’s World, will air on Cartoon Network and on Max. Barney’s World is expected to premiere in 2024.