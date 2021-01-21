National Hugging Day: See PDA Pics Of Your Favorite Celebrity Couples Embracing

It’s National Hugging Day! — Yes, it’s a real holiday, and it falls on January 21 this year! Let’s celebrate by taking a look at some of our favorite high-profile couples, like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, sharing a loving embrace!

What better way to end the week than with a meaningful, warm hug! Luckily, it’s National Hugging Day! That’s right — on Thursday, January 21, 2021, loved ones from all over the world are sharing sweet hugs that have a lot more meaning because of the annual holiday and the ongoing international COVID-19 crisis. So, we thought it’d be a nice treat to take a look at our favorite stars who were photographed mid-hug!

January 20, 2021, was a special day for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The 46th President of the United States was sworn in on Capitol Hill following four harrowing years of the Trump administration. The President and First Lady, who’ve been married for more than 40 years, were so emotional following the historic proceedings. Naturally, the couple was completely overcome with adoration for one another, and they weren’t afraid to show it!

Upon walking to the North Portico of their new digs — the White House — the First Lady and President shared a loving embrace in front of family and photographers. The couple looked so incredibly in love and ready to take on the next four years as a united couple. You can just feel the emotion emanating from the photo above!

While January 20 was all about President Biden and the First Lady, Jennifer Lopez, who performed at the inauguration, and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have been captured showing off their love for one another on more than one occasion! In June 2019, the power couple attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn and were captured mid-hug on the arrival carpet. The two looked so, so sweet and as fashionable as ever!

We’re definitely feeling the warm and fuzzies now! But there are so many more stars who’ve been captured loving on one another through the years. To see more couples, BFFS, siblings and more sharing an embrace, check out the images in the gallery above! Happy hugging!