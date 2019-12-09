Miss Universe Evening Gowns 2019: See The Gorgeous Contestants’ Most Stunning Looks

Excuse us while we swoon! The Miss Universe contestants were dressed to the nines for the evening gowns competition, bringing bold and sexy looks to the runway. See them all here!

Isn’t she lovely? That’s what we’re saying about literally all 15 contestants left at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant as they compete in the evening gowns portion of the night. Each contestant looked as gorgeous as the last as they strutted down the runway on December 8 in a series of bold, sexy, and traditional gowns. From Cindy Marina, Miss Albania, to Alyna Somnang, Miss Cambodia, each woman was a winner tonight in this category. The auditorium at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta was a flurry of feathers, sequins, fringe, and sparkles, and we couldn’t get enough!

We may be biased, but Miss USA, Chelsie Kryst, was one of our favorites of the competition. The 28-year-old beauty stunned in a bedazzled, curve-hugging gown decorated with what almost looked like giraffe spots. The gold number was a total 10. And Miss Mexico, Sofía Aragón, went the bombshell route with a ruby red gown, featuring spaghetti straps and a flowing skirt. She matched her lipstick to the dress perfectly with a classic red pout. Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, was a golden goddess in a flowing gown covered in gold sequins and foils. She glowed walking down that runway, and again as she wore it during the question round. Bright pink lipstick was a pretty pop of color.

Miss Albania definitely had one of the most memorable looks of the night. The pageant queen channeled the aughts like a pro in a satin, lime green gown with a drop-waist and cutout showing her back and abs. Miss Cambodia also rocked lime green, but her dress couldn’t have been more different. Hers was utterly see-through, revealing a pair of high-waisted, lime green underwear that matched the beading on her dress. She rounded out the look with a pair of ultra-high, nude platforms.

Multiple contestants channeled Barbie with their hot pink, fierce gowns — Shanel Ifill (Miss Barbados), Julia Horta (Miss Brazil), Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina), and Salett Miguel (Miss Angola). All of the women looked radiant in their fuchsia gowns, which featured everything from crystals, to ruffles, to voluminous skirts, to MASSIVE bows.

Two days before the actual pageant, on December 6, the ladies had the chance to show off their unique style during the national costumes competition, in which they wore outfits that represented their home country. Miss USA dominated the runway in a gorgeous outfit that invoked different facets of American history: giant wings were a nod to Maya Angelou‘s I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings; a crown and torch like Lady Liberty; a headband like Rosie the Riveter’s.

To see each and every one of the evening gowns worn by the beautiful contestants at Miss Universe 2019, scroll through the gallery above. We’re swooning over their gorgeousness!