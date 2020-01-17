Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama: See Her Precious Family Moments With Barack, Sasha, & Malia

Happy Birthday to Michelle Obama! The inspiring former First Lady turns 56 today, and to commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back at her most endearing moments with her family.

Jan. 17, 2020 marks former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s 56th birthday! The towering, ineffable public figure has shown us over the years how to use your influence for good and for positive change in the world. Apart from being a former lawyer, an author, and motivated activist, Michelle has always been incredibly devoted to her family; she’s the core of the Obamas. Her husband, former President Barack Obama, has reiterated the fact time and again. “Obviously I couldn’t have done anything that I’ve done without Michelle,” he shared with Oprah Winfrey in 2011. “Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day.” As such, we’re looking back on some of those days with a few of the Obama family’s best moments together.

There have been countless moments where Michelle has shown the American people the kind of partner, mother, and public figure she is. One such moment where Michelle left an impression on her daughters and a nation was when she spoke in Cuba. The Becoming author stepped up to the podium, parsing out her thoughts about the monumental occasion. The Ceremony at the Public Library Ruben Martinez Villena in Havana Cuba on March 22, 2016 showed the previous First Family planting two trees and donating a bench to the Institution. It was a huge moment for Michelle and her family, as President Obama became the first U.S. President to visit the country in nearly a century.

Of course, Michelle and President Obama always tried to integrate their young daughters into everything they did in the White House. Whether it was discussions at the dinner table or traveling together as a family unit, those moments were precious for the Obama quartet. One such moment chronicled on camera featured the Obamas disembarking a helicopter together after one of their travels. Ever the involved parents, the former President and First Lady listened and spoke with intention to their daughters as they left their aircraft. They consistently tried to maintain a sense of normalcy for their daughters, and this simple moment only served to highlight those efforts.

Naturally, admirers of the former First Lady always loved to see her create pockets of intimacy and fun with her husband of 27 years. One place they were able to let loose and take a break from the intense Washington D.C. atmosphere was at the Obama summit in Chicago. The couple appeared on stage with fellow Chicago native Chance The Rapper and shared a winsome moment together as they broke out into laughter.

It’s true, Michelle Obama has really left an indelible impression on the American people and the international community at large. But while balancing her work as an advocate, ally, and public figure, Michelle consistently made her family a priority, regardless of where they were. To see more photos of the Obama family together, click through the gallery above!