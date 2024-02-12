Michael Cera’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Nadine

Michael Cera, 35, is back in the spotlight after his hilarious 2024 Super Bowl commercial went viral. The Superbad star appeared in a skincare commercial for CeraVe and played on the fact that the brand’s name encompasses his last name. Although Michael is not the founder of the popular moisturizer, he pitched his own idea for a commercial within the same ad. “I just think it would be really nice if people think that I make this,” he joked during the clip.

At the end of the commercial, CeraVe clarified that the comedian is not a part of their development team. “Developed with dermatologists. Not Michael Cera,” they penned at the end of the video. The ad also came after weeks of photos of the 35-year-old carrying jars of lotion went viral on social media, which only added to speculation that he was affiliated with the brand. Amid the latest Super Bowl commercial, below is everything to know about Michael’s love life!

There you have it: CeraVe is developed with dermatologists. Not Michael Cera. #CeraVe pic.twitter.com/s9lNwB6Jmt — CeraVe (@cerave) February 12, 2024

Michael Cera’s Wife Nadine

The Barbie actor has been married to his wife, Nadine, since around 2018, as reported by PEOPLE. Although Michael is a devoted spouse, he and his leading lady keep their romance primarily out of the spotlight. Nadine has accompanied her hubby to a few lavish Hollywood events, however, they are rarely spotted on the red carpet together. The brunette beauty is a producer, who previously studied theater, per the same mag.

Michael has opened up about his private relationship on a couple of occasions, including during a 2022 podcast appearance on Justin Long‘s series, Life is Short. During the episode, the Arrested Development alum revealed how he and Nadine first met. “We went down the street one night to this little bar in Paris and she was there with all her flat mates and we were smiling at each other in this very unabashed way,” Michael said at the time. “There was no shyness, we just kept seeing each other and smiling. It was so comfortable. It was a really unfamiliar way to experience a stranger and I felt like I saw the whole thing.”

Does Michael Cera Have Kids?

A few years after they met, fellow comedian Amy Schumer revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Michael and Nadine had welcomed their first child together. “Michael has a baby, too,” Amy said just a few months after the child’s 2021 birth. “Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

Later, the proud dad confirmed the news during an interview with Extra. “He’s just a little 6-month-old baby,” Michael quipped. During Michael’s interview with Justin, he also revealed that he spent time away from his son when he was working on the Barbie film in London. “I think about him all day and look at pictures of him when I’m away from him,” Michael said. The father-of-one appeared in Greta Gerwig‘s hit film and played the role of Allan.

Michael Cera’s Prior Relationship With Aubrey Plaza

Nearly a decade before Michael married Nadine, he famously dated actress Aubrey Plaza. The two met in 2010 during their time on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, however, Aubrey didn’t confirm the romance until 2016. During an appearance on What’s The Tee with Michelle Visage, the now 39-year-old recalled how long she dated Michael for. Aubrey explained that she was in a relationship with her former co-star for “a year and a half.”

Most recently, in June 2023, Michael revealed that he almost married Aubrey in Las Vegas. “Yeah. Well, we were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” he told Rolling Stone. “I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like … 20.” The Parks and Recreation alum has been married to Jeff Baena since 2021.