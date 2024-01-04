Matthew Macfadyen’s Wife: All About the ‘Succession’ Star’s Spouse Keeley Hawes & Their Love Story

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Before he was Succession‘s submissive Tom Wambsgans, Matthew Macfadyen, 49, was Mr. Darcy in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice. The screen heartthrob has been married to his real-life Elizabeth Bennett, British actress Keeley Hawes, 47, since 2004, and they’ve welcomed two children to complete their family.

He’s been nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Television Role, and he’ll find out on Sunday, January 7, if he’s taking home the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the big ceremony, find out everything to know about Matthew’s leading lady and their home life.

Keeley Hawes is an Actress

Keeley Hawes is a successful actress in her own right. Early in her career, she appeared in several literary adaptations for the BBC, but has also appeared in films including 1998’s The Avengers and 2007’s Death at a Funeral, among others. She’s had a prolific career in television, notably starring opposite Matthew in Spooks and more recently, in British comedy-drama Stonehouse. Her experience includes live theater, as well.

In a January 2023 interview, Matthew opened up about what it was like to work with his wife on Stonehouse. “It was great,” he told PARADE at the time. “I mean, it was really lovely. It was really fun. We were probably a little bit nervous about the thought of doing it together, only because we haven’t for a while. But it was a really lovely professional experience for both of us, and also to spend time together.”

How Did Matthew Meet Keeley?

The couple met on the set of the BBC series Spooks. “Matthew just came straight out with it and said, ‘I love you,’ in the rain one day,” she told the Telegraph in a 2006 interview. I thought, ‘Oh dear, here we go.'” Per the outlet, she was previously married (to Spencer McCallum) and left her husband to begin a life with Matthew. They divorced in 2004, and share a son, Myles, born in 1999.

When Did Matthew & Keeley Get Married?

Matthew and Keeley quietly married in November of 2004, when she was seven months pregnant with their first child, per the Telegraph. According to the outlet, the low-key ceremony was performed at the Richmond-upon-Thames register office in London.

Do They Have Children?

The actors are parents of two children together. They welcomed their first child, daughter Maggie, in December of 2004. She’s now 19 years old. Their second child, son Ralph, now 17, was born in September of 2006, per PEOPLE.