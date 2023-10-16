‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Updates: Everything We Know About the Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Netflix

Season 5 of Love Is Blind was jam-packed with conflict, from love triangles to breakups. So, it’s only right to imagine how much drama season 6 will bring! But did Netflix announce the return of the show yet? Keep reading to find out all the details we know so far about Love Is Blind’s sixth season.

When Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Release Date?

As of now, the release date for season 6 is unknown. Though Netflix has not renewed the show yet, its past five seasons are evidence of the show’s growing popularity. Past seasons also reflect that the sixth season could receive a Spring 2024 premiere. Season 3 aired in October 2022, season 4 premiered in March 2023 and season 5 dropped in September 2023. Each season was between five to six months apart from each other.

Who Will ‘Love Is Blind’ Choose for Its Season 6 Cast?

LiB started its casting process for season 6 in September 2022. According to an Instagram post from one of the casting directors, the show was seeking singles from Washington D.C., North Carolina, Florida and Michigan. A second widespread casting call was shared in March 2023, asking for applicants in Minnesota and Colorado. A third announcement called for singles in Arizona and Tennessee.

Considering the multiple back-to-back casting calls, several outlets reported that this was an indication for future seasons. After the fifth season aired, showrunner Chris Coelen told Entertainment Weekly that they are looking for a diverse cast.

“We like to be in places that have a big enough regional population that we can cast a really wide net and try to get people who haven’t run into each other hanging out in the one bar in town, or they’ve all run into each other on a dating app,” Chris explained to the publication. “We want a big enough diversity of people, so we tend to go for bigger metropolitan areas just because you find more people there.”

Who Is Still Together From Season 5?

After the fifth season ended, only one couple survived life outside of the pods — Lydia and Milton got married and are still happily in love, they confirmed during the season 5 reunion. As for their castmates, none of those relationships ultimately lasted despite a few of them reconnecting outside of the show. Izzy and Stacey tried to patch things up after he rejected her at the altar, but they’re just friends now; Chris and Johnie gave their relationship another try in the real world but eventually broke up, and Aaliyah and Uche also gave their romance another shot despite their tumultuous on-camera split. They too didn’t last long outside of the pods.