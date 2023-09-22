Izzy Zapata: 5 Things To Know About the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Star

Image Credit: Netflix

Izzy is looking for love in Love is Blind season 5.

Izzy gets engaged in episode 4.

Izzy had a “restricted” life growing up.

The Netflix hit Love is Blind is back in a big way. The first 4 episodes of season 5 dropped on September 22 and introduced viewers to the new cast members from the Houston area looking for love, including Izzy Zapata. Izzy poured out his heart in the pods, and now he’s engaged!

Izzy’s Love is Blind journey is just beginning. From his engagement to his background, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about the 31-year-old insurance agent.

Izzy Gets Engaged to Stacy.

In episode 4, Izzy proposed to Stacy after they got to know each other in the pods. Izzy broke things off with Johnie to pursue his relationship with Stacy, 34. Izzy and Stacy came face-to-face and shared a passionate kiss. “I see myself in 50 years with Stacy,” he said. Izzy later added, “This is the love I’ve wanted.”

Izzy Was Previously Engaged.

In the pods, Izzy disclosed that he was engaged prior to Love is Blind. He admitted to Johnie, 32, that his relationship with his ex “really f***ed me up.” Izzy also revealed that the relationship made him “so insecure.” He’d been single for two years prior to Love is Blind.

Izzy Was Raised a Jehovah’s Witness.

Izzy’s entire family was Jehovah’s Witness growing up. He admitted that his childhood was “so sheltered and restricted.” Izzy even had to hide that he played baseball from his family. As an adult, Izzy is not a practicing Jehovah’s Witness.

Izzy Was Rocked by a Family Secret.

During a conversation with Johnie, Izzy opened up about the moment he found out his dad wasn’t his biological father. His cousin nonchalantly told him when he was just a kid. “I remember just bawling my eyes out. And I felt so lost,” Izzy said.

Izzy Is a Frequent Traveler.

Izzy is on Instagram under the handle @izzyzapata_. He has pinned Instagram Stories of his travels to Colorado, Florida, Nashville, and more.