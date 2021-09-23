Find Out

Linda Evangelista’s Son: Everything To Know About Augustin James

linda
SplashNews
Model Linda Evangelista attends a CHANEL Fine Jewelry dinner to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the "Bijoux de Diamants" collection, originally created by Gabrielle Chanel in 1932, on in New York Chanel Fine Jewelry Dinner, New York, USA - 9 Oct 2012
Model Linda Evangelista walks with her son Augustin James in downtown ManhattanUK Rights OnlyPictured: Linda Evangelista,Augustin EvangelistaRef: SPL4014503 021111 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Teach/Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Linda Evangelista, who's been visiting Manhattan Family Court to seeking a child support settlement from Francois-Henri Pinault, seen leaving her Manhattan apartment with boyfriend Peter Morton and son Augustin who was too busy playing a computer game on iPad.Pictured: Linda Evangelista,Augustin James Evangelista,Linda EvangelistaPeter MortonAugustin James EvangelistaRef: SPL390323 060512 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Linda Evangelista is seen here with her baby son, Augustine James on a boat while on vacation in St Bart's over Christmas 2007. Pictured: Linda Evangelista and son Augustin James Ref: SPL14714 301207 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Arab Emirates Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Australia Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Brazil Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Ireland Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Greece Rights, No Hong Kong Rights, No Croatia Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Israel Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No South Korea Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Peru Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Romania Rights, No Philippines Rights, No Russia Rights, No South Africa Rights, No Singapore Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No Thailand Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No Ukraine Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista shares one son with her ex partner François-Henri Pinault. Here’s everything to know about Augustin “Augie” James.

Linda Evangelista is a proud mom to her 14-year-old son, Augustin “Augie” James. The former supermodel, who recently got candid about a botched procedure that left her “deformed”, shares the teenager with her ex François-Henri Pinault, 59. She welcomed the youngster in October 2006, however didn’t reveal the identity of his father at first. It wasn’t until Linda took the business tycoon to court over unpaid requests for child support that it became public knowledge. Here’s everything to know about Augustin, affectionately known as Augie.

Who Is Augustin James? 

He is the only son of Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista. Although his mom was at one time a world-famous model, she has raised him away from the spotlight, and very little is known about the now teenager. One social media post from 2018 indicated he and his mom are Carolina Panthers fans. “Saints security scold us and don’t allow us to wave our flag over the end zone wall because it’s NOT a Saints flag …. don’t care,” she captioned a selfie of the duo in their blue team merchandise.

 

Meanwhile, his French businessman dad is one of the richest people in France, however he had separated from Linda about eight months before he was born. Fans would recall the former couple landed in court in 2011 after Linda requested $46,000 a month in child support from the business tycoon, whose company PPR has shares in luxury brands like Gucci, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen.

Related Gallery

35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter Nicky Hilton Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Augustin James’ Step Mother Is Salma Hayek

François-Henri Pinault would go on to marry actress Salma Hayek, who treats little Augie as one of her own. The Eternals actress, 54, shared a rare photo of the 14-year-old, during a family vacation on August 13, 2021. Salma and Augie were all smiles together while on what appeared to be a boat in the snapshot. “Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!! #tgif #weekendvibes,” she captioned the post.

“Omg Augie so handsome,” British Vogue CEO Edward Enniful commented, adding, “Salma and Augie !!!” with two heart emojis while also tagging Linda. Salma officially became a stepmom to Augie when she married François-Henri on Valentine’s Day 2009 in Paris. The Like A Boss actress and the French billionaire are also parents to 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.