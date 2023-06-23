Lil Uzi Vert’s Girlfriend JT: Everything To Know About Their Romance

Lil Uzi Vert is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter

The Philadelphia native was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2018

In July 2022, the artist changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert will be taking over the stage at the 2023 BET Awards! The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper is sharing the stage with Fat Joe, Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, Tyga, The Sugarhill Gang, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo. Bow Wow will be hosting, as Drake, Beyonce and Lizzo will be duking it out for the trophies.

The announcement of the upcoming performance from the hip hop superstar, who uses the pronouns they/them, has shone a spotlight on their personal life, as well. Fans are clamoring for the 4-1-1 on their romantic endeavors. Learn more about JT, the girlfriend of Lil Uzi, below.

JT Is One Half Of City Girls Rap Group

Born Jatavia Shakara Johnson in December 1992, JT would link up with Yung Miami around 2017 to form City Girls. The name derived from their home towns of Opa-locka and Liberty City, described by Complex magazine as “two of the roughest neighborhoods in Miami, Florida”. Their first single was “F*** Dat N****”, a diss track. Soon they had a guest appearance on Drake’s chart-topping single “In My Feelings” in 2018 and the rest is history!

She Went To Prison For Fraud

Just as the City Girls were coming up on the charts, JT was sent away to the big house. Shortly after the release of “F*** Dat N****”, she was arrested and charged with aggravated identity theft, and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. JT began her prison term in July 2018 and was released on March 1, 2020. While JT was incarcerated, Yung Miami continued to promote the group’s music and as soon as JT landed home, they recorded a song called “First Day Out,” which saw JT freestyling over a beat produced by Twysted Genius.

JT Is A Mental Health Advocate

In March 2023, JT tweeted about checking in on her mental health. “Super excited about starting therapy, I encourage you all to do the same! 🤞🏾.” And she got tons of support from fans! “omg not advocating for mental health resources!!!! WE NEED MORE BLACK CELEBS HAVING THIS CONVO! hope you keep us updated with your journey it’ll mean a lot,” posted one excited follower.

Lil Uzi was just as supportive, as they said “JT’s move is entirely positive” and that they wants fans to “love and embrace themselves,” according to TMZ.

The Couple Love To Gift Each Other Luxury Whips

Back in January 2022, Lil Uzi went above and beyond for a little birthday treat for their lady. Soon after JT had shocked fans by posting about being single, the couple made up, with the rapper gifting her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. A few months prior, JT blessed Uzi with a Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a BMW G 310 R Sport motorcycle for their birthday!

JT Says She’s Inspired By Lil Uzi

If luxury cars don’t say enough about their love for each other, JT also is not at a loss for words when it comes to gushing about her beau. “He’s a great man,” the City Girls star told Angie Martinez. “No matter how the internet tries to paint Uzi. Uzi is a great man! He’s so inspiring. No matter what he’s going through, he’s going to work.”