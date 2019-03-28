Happy 33rd Birthday, Lady Gaga: See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

It’s Lady Gaga’s birthday! The singer turns 33 today, March 28, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of her sexiest red carpet moments ever.

Happy birthday, Lady Gaga! The “Joanne” singe celebrates her 33rd year of life today, March 28, and we couldn’t let the day go by without honoring her. After a successful awards season, we figured the best way to do just that was by taking a look back at some of her best red carpet looks.

Some of our favorite looks that Gaga has ever worn came over the past few months. The Academy Award winner pulled out all the stops at the Oscars when she showed up in a custom Alexander McQueen gown. While the dress paired with leather gloves would have been enough to exude Holly Golightly realness, Gaga took her ensemble one step further by donning the iconic Tiffany diamond on a necklace. She’s only the third person to have the honor of wearing the 128 carat diamond, following in the footsteps of Audrey Hepburn who donned the gem in 1955 while promoting Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

While Gaga wowed us at the end of the 2019 awards season, she also started the year off incredibly strong. The “Shallow” hitmaker opted for an ultra feminine periwinkle ballgown by Valentino for the Golden Globes. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and put her own twist on the look by dying her platinum blonde hair a shade of light blue to match her dress.

On the edgier end of the spectrum, Gaga rocked a custom silver Celine gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic ruffle to the 2019 Grammys. The A Star Is Born actress truly is a chameleon when it comes to fashion, so join us in celebrating her birthday by heading up to the gallery above to see some of her greatest red carpet looks!