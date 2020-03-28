Happy 34th Birthday, Lady Gaga: See The Singer’s Fiercest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only Lady Gaga! The singer turns 34 on March 28, and we’re celebrating by looking back at some of her best red carpet looks ever.

As we remain in quarantine, Lady Gaga has one reason to celebrate — her 34th birthday on March 28! The singer, unfortunately, had to delay the release of her upcoming album, but we still have a special reason to honor her during this tough time around the world. We’ve seen Gaga on so many red carpets over the years, and she’s worn looks that range from bizarre, to super sexy, to fierce, to elegant and more.

Some of our favorite looks that Gaga has ever worn came during the 2019 awards season. Because of her role in A Star Is Born, as well as the original song, “Shallow,” that she wrote for the movie, Gaga was in attendance at every show imaginable. The Academy Award winner pulled out all the stops at the Oscars when she showed up in a custom Alexander McQueen gown. While the dress paired with leather gloves would have been enough to exude Holly Golightly realness, Gaga took her ensemble one step further by donning the iconic Tiffany diamond on a necklace.

While Gaga wowed us at the end of the 2019 awards season, she also started the year off incredibly strong. The “Shallow” hitmaker opted for an ultra feminine periwinkle ballgown by Valentino for the Golden Globes. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and put her own twist on the look by dying her platinum blonde hair a shade of light blue to match her dress.

On the edgier end of the spectrum, Gaga rocked a custom silver Celine gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic ruffle to the 2019 Grammys. The A Star Is Born actress truly is a chameleon when it comes to fashion, so join us in celebrating her birthday by heading up to the gallery above to see some of her greatest red carpet looks!