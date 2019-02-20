See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods: See Cute Photos Of The BFFs Before Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
Kylie Jenner leaves Mr Chow restaurant at the W South Beach hotel in Miami with her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner wore white long boots and a Travis Scott tour t-shirt as she headed to his Sunday night tour date. She also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger amid rumors of an engagement to Scott. Pictured: Jordyn Woods,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5041101 121118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods depart Chinese Tuxedo in new York City. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Jordyn Woods,Kylie Jenner Jordyn Woods Ref: SPL1694245 090518 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Alexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

Jordyn Woods allegedly made out with Tristan Thompson, which also put her friendship with Kylie Jenner at risk. As the scandal unfolds, take look back at better days between these BFFs.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Jordyn Woods, 21, are about to find out if the “forever” in “Best Friends Forever” really means that. In a scandal that seems ripped right out of an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly made out at house party, and this caused Kylie’s big sister (and the mother of Tristan’s daughter, True) Khloe Kardashian, 34, to finally kick Tristan to the curb. Now, Kylie needs to figure out what she’s going to do. Will she follow KoKo and cut Jordyn out of her life? Or, will she remember all the history she has with her bestie — a few of such moments seen in the gallery above  — and forgive Jordyn?

Jordyn and Tristan, as first reported by TMZ, were “all over each other” at an LA house party on Feb. 17. Khloe found out the next day and that was it. Now, while Jordyn didn’t force Tristan to (allegedly) make out with her — thus ruining the trust Khloe had built up in him following his prior October 2017 infidelity — Kylie just can’t ignore her friend’s role in the scandal. She reportedly “doesn’t know what to do” about her BFF. The family is considering exiling Jordyn, but as a source told Us Weekly, it would be “very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend…she doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle. So, she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Losing Jordyn also means losing a roommate, as Kylie’s BFF lives with her out in California. However, if Khloe’s BFF has her way, Jordyn will be crashing at an AirB&B for the near future. Malika Haqq, 35, weighed in on Khloe’s latest heartbreak. “These hoes ain’t loyal,” she said in response to another person’s Instagram post that claimed, “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her sh*t and get out of Kylie’s house like… “

After the reported cheating broke, Tristan reportedly tweeted-and-deleted “FAKE NEWS.” Khloe broke her own silence on the scandal by responding to Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee’s Instagram video on the scandal. Khloe responded with a row of “talking head” emojis. While the cryptic response left some wondering if Khloe was saying this video was all gossip, Tristan reportedly owned up to his wrongdoing.