Khloe Kardashian’s Tattoos: Everything To Know About Her Body Ink

As the founder of the Good American fashion line, Khloe Kardashian relies heavily on her impeccable sense of style and keen eye for artistic expression. The same goes for the 37-year-old star when she is deciding on body art. Her intuition comes into play whenever she is adding or removing tattoos, which she has done on-and-off over the years, starting with a tribute to her later father, Robert Kardashian, when she was merely a teen running around with the likes of Nicole Richie! Let’s take a deep dive into Koko’s ink to find out their special meanings and whether or not they are still stamped on her famous figure today!

Father Tribute

Khloe and her siblings obviously love their later father, who died from cancer at the age of 59 in 2003. Koko previously revealed she got a tattoo in honor of Robert when she was just 16. It’s been reported that she was not only with her pal Nicole when she went to a tattoo artist to get the deed done, but she was also with her own mother Kris Jenner! At the time, Khloe chose a tattoo of the word “daddy” in cursive written above a gothic style cross with angel wings to be stamped on her lower back.

However, in 2015, the mother of True Thompson took to her Instagram to share a video of the tattoo being removed, captioning it “Bye Bye Tramp Stamp.” She wrote alongside the clip, “Got this bad boy when I was 16…. not so cute anymore. I should’ve listened to Kim when she told me ‘you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.’ Bye-bye bumper sticker!!!”

Father Tribute Reboot

After she had her “tramp stamp” removed, Khloe still wanted to honor her father, this time with a different tattoo. She decided to go with “I love you” tattooed in her dad’s handwriting on the inside of her wrist. During an interview with Wendy Williams in December 2009, the star explained that the writing was taken from a birthday card she had once received from her late father.

Lamar Odom Initials

Khloe had a red-hot, yet tumultuous romance with former NBA superstar Lamar Odom. The couple got married a month after dating and ended their seven-year relationship around the time Khloe was standing bedside as Lamar recovered from a near-fatal overdose. Six years after their divorce, the basketball veteran is still pining after his ex-wife!

Soon after their wedding in 2009, the pair decided to get tattoos to show off their love for each other. “When we were at dinner, I just knew I wanted a tattoo for Lamar in the web of my hand,” Khloe said at the time on her blog. “Once we got to the shop we decided on getting each other’s initials. I got ‘LO’ in cursive on my right hand and he got ‘KO’ on both hands.”

However, after they split and the divorce was finalized on December 17, 2016, KoKo had the tattoo removed.

A Tribute To Herself

Khloe reportedly has another tattoo that signifies her pride in her own family, per Bodyartguru. A “K” is allegedly stamped on her left hand near her pinky finger that stands for “Kardashian.”