Katy Perry’s Wildest & Wackiest ‘American Idol’ Looks: Ursula Costume & More

You never know what you’re going to get when Katy Perry steps into her judges seat on ‘American Idol’ — from her reactions right down to her wild and wacky outfits!

Katy Perry has quite a bold sense of style, so she’s worn a number of pretty out-there looks while serving as a judge on American Idol over the last two seasons! Since Katy is the only female on the panel — she sits alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — all eyes are always on her when it comes to fashion moments of each show, and she definitely delivers week after week. Her most memorable look of season 17, of course, was when she perfectly channeled Ursula from The Little Mermaid for Disney Week.

While the contestants all took the stage to sing Disney songs, Katy went all-out to dress as the villainous octopus, and she absolutely nailed it. Her massive tentacles may have made it a little difficult to sit down, but it was all worth it for the photo opps that came with this iconic look! Katy even painted her face purple and styled her hair in a wild mohawk to truly deliver the essence of Ursula, and we absolutely loved it.

Even when she’s not dressing on-theme with the competition, Katy still delivers some pretty out-there looks. When the group headed to Hawaii during season 17, she rocked a massive floral headpiece, and during Hollywood Week, she wore a pink suit with paisley design.

Even when she’s not on American Idol, Katy is known to deliver some wacky and wild ensembles, but these looks may be some of the craziest ever. Click through the gallery above to check out some of Katy’s crazy looks on the hit ABC show!