Katy Perry’s Mom: Get to Know Mary Hudson & Her Political Aspirations

Image Credit: Wyters Alban/ABACA/Shutterstock

Katy Perry, 39, is a global pop sensation known for her hits from “Roar” to “California Girls.” And aside from being a judge on American Idol and a businesswoman, Katy is a proud daughter! The songstress is one of three children to Keith Hudson and his wife, Mary Hudson, who also share a daughter Angela, and a son David Hudson.

Most recently, Mary, 75, took to Instagram on November 6 to celebrate Katy’s final show of her Las Vegas residency. “Katy’s last night of her 2 year residency at Resorts World Las Vegas,” the proud mother captioned the selfie with the 39-year-old. Many of Katy’s fans took to the comments to gush over the two beauties. “You both look amazing,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Queens.” Now, Mary is making headlines as she is set to appear on the 2024 ballot in Santa Barbara. Amid the exciting news, learn all about Katy’s mother, below!

Who is Katy Perry’s Mom, Mary Hudson?

Not only is the 75-year-old a proud mother to Katy and her two siblings, but Mary is also a Pentecostal pastor, as reported by PEOPLE. She often takes to Instagram to share her beliefs and also runs Arise Conferences, an international ministries group that “seeks to encourage women in their faith,” per their official Instagram. Mary proudly notes that she is an author, a speaker, and wife in her Instagram bio.

Aside from her religious beliefs, Mary recently took to the social platform to celebrate her 44th anniversary with Katy’s dad, Keith. “Happy 44th anniversary,” she captioned the video of the sweet couple. Many of her followers flooded the comments with well wishes for the duo. “Oh my you are the cutest,” one fan wrote, while another added, “The cutest couple! Happy Anniversary!!”

Is Mary Hudson Running for Office?

Katy’s mother is now making waves in politics, as she is set to run for seat on the Republican Party’s central committee in Santa Barbara. The pastor filed her official candidate paperwork in the Southern California city in late November, as reported by PEOPLE, and is reportedly now qualified to appear on the ballot come March 2024. Mary was recently spotted reaching out to locals for their support in Montecito, California during Veteran’s Day. She even reportedly gathered signature from locals to support in the next race.

What Katy Perry Has Said About Her Mom

This is not the first time that the singer’s mother made headlines for her politics. Katy even revealed that her parents voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, as reported by TIME. “Tonight my parents voted for Trump, but you know what? We will still all be sitting at the same table for Thanksgiving,” Katy said at the time. “And this is the moment we need to remember: that we all love our parents, and we all love our children. And I can rest easy knowing that both of my young nieces at home will never see themselves less than equal, anything other than equal.”

Although the mother-of-one herself doesn’t post about her mom on social media too often, Mary did share an adorable selfie with Katy in September 2023. “At our dearest friend Patricia Bragg’s Memorial,” she penned in the caption of the snapshot. Katy puckered up for the photo, meanwhile Mary smiled big for the camera. The mother-and-daughter duo nearly twinned in similar color schemes with Katy’s rose-colored sunglasses matching her momma’s pink blazer and top.