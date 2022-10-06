Katie Couric’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Devoted Kids Ellie & Caroline

Katie Couric, 65, truly does it all! The former TODAY anchor is not only one of the most known news personalities, but she is also a loving mother to her adult daughters Caroline Monahan and Ellie Monahan. Katie welcomed her two beauties with her former husband, Jay Monahan, who passed away from colon cancer in 1998. Get to know all about the Monahan daughters below!

Ellie Monahan

Ellie, 31, is the media maven’s eldest daughter who she gave birth to on July 23, 1991. Her mini-me is also dedicated to a career in media just like her mom! Her Linkedin page states that she has interned at some pretty major outlets including HBO and Glamour Magazine. She graduated from the prestigious Yale University in 2013 earning a Bachelor’s degree in American/United States Studies/Civilization. In 2011, Ellie even worked as a crime strategies intern for the New York County District’s Attorney’s Office. These days she spends her time as a TV writer. Her most recent success was co-writing the Emmy-nominated show, The Boys.

The 31-year-old is married to Mark Dobrosky, who she had a 1980s themed wedding with on July 4, 2021. Mark and Ellie met when they were just two kids in college back at Yale, according to Town & Country. In 2021, she told the outlet that she and her man had been together for “over 11 years” and that their engagement was “perfect.” He got down on one knee during a weekend getaway in Ojai, California, and the rest is history.

Caroline ‘Carrie’ Monahan

Katie’s youngest daughter, Caroline, 26, was born on January 5, 1996. The Going There author and Jay welcomed their daughter just two years prior to Jay’s sudden death in 1998. The 26-year-old is an associate producer for Ark Media, working on the upcoming documentary on William F. Buckley, Jr., according to her Linkedin. And just like her older sister, Carrie also attended an Ivy League univeristy. She earned a Masters of Science degree in journalism from Columbia University in 2019, and previously earned a Bachelor’s from Stanford in 2018.

When she’s not busy at work, Carrie can often be seen spending quality time with her momma. On Sept. 15, 2022, Katie shared an adorable set of photos with her daughter at a fashion show during that year’s New York Fashion Week. Katie captioned the post, “Thank you to the whole @markarian_nyc team for making this such a fun mother-daughter outting [sic] and for making us feel so chic in your beautiful dresses.”

On Oct. 1, 2022, Katie also shared a group photo with both Ellie and Caroline in the park. She wrote, “Hi friends. It’s the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Screen Queen (lol) is here to remind you all to get your annual mammogram.” The post came just days before Katie announced her breast cancer diagnosis via Instagram. “Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, I became one of them,” their mother wrote.